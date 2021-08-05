Robert Cray returns to the Grand Theatre on his current national tour following more than 40 years of performing his distinctive blues, soul and R&B style.
Those who attended his sold out 2014 and 2017 shows at the Grand are clearly aware of his rich soulful voice and controlled, and powerful guitar style.
Robert Cray will perform at the Grand at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug 21.
Born in Georgia as an Army brat, Cray — after a stint in Europe — grew up in Washington and Oregon. Like many young aspiring musicians, Cray loved the music shop — his candy store — and recalls the Vox Amps after the Beatles hit and the Fender Stratocasters. He now has his own signature models.
Soon after, Cray formed his band in Eugene, Oregon, in the late 1970s. His first major performance, only later recognized, came in National Lampoon’s Animal House — filmed in Eugene — where he was bassist in the band Otis Day and the Knights.
After success as a regional band, the Robert Cray Band released the first of 20 albums — 15 on Billboard charts — in 1982. After two more albums with some success, Cray released “Strong Persuader” in 1984, which won his first Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Cray now has five Grammys.
As Cray’s career and reputation grew, he had the great fun to join Stones’ icon Keith Richards in 1987 as Chuck Berry’s backing band in the film "Chuck Berry: Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll."
Since then, Robert has played alongside guitar greats like Eric Clapton, John Lee Hooker, his early hero Albert Collins and every other guitar great. Cray is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame and was inducted in 2011.
Cray’s most recent album, "That’s What I’ve Heard," has him working again with his friend, renowned Grammy-winning producer Steve Jordan, to make a classic blues album celebrating the music of Curtis Mayfield, Bobby “Blue” Bland and four new songs written by Robert.
In a recent interview for a musician’s oral history library, Cray says that his career as a musician is founded on his “love of music … love of playing … love of listening to others … you can’t do it without love.”
The Aug. 21 show will be performed by the Robert Cray Band with Robert Cray on lead guitar and lead vocals. Richard Cousins plays bass; Dover Weinberg is on keys; and Herman Matthews is on drums.
Only a few tickets remain for Robert Cray on August 21 and can be purchased through the ticket office at 312 W. Main Street or online at www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.