Robert Cray returns to the Grand Theatre on his current national tour following more than 40 years of performing his distinctive blues, soul and R&B style.

Those who attended his sold out 2014 and 2017 shows at the Grand are clearly aware of his rich soulful voice and controlled, and powerful guitar style. 

Robert Cray will perform at the Grand at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug 21.

Born in Georgia as an Army brat, Cray — after a stint in Europe — grew up in Washington and Oregon. Like many young aspiring musicians, Cray loved the music shop — his candy store — and recalls the Vox Amps after the Beatles hit and the Fender Stratocasters. He now has his own signature models.

Soon after, Cray formed his band in Eugene, Oregon, in the late 1970s. His first major performance, only later recognized, came in National Lampoon’s Animal House — filmed in Eugene — where he was bassist in the band Otis Day and the Knights.

After success as a regional band, the Robert Cray Band released the first of 20 albums — 15 on Billboard charts — in 1982. After two more albums with some success, Cray released “Strong Persuader” in 1984, which won his first Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Cray now has five Grammys.

As Cray’s career and reputation grew, he had the great fun to join Stones’ icon Keith Richards in 1987 as Chuck Berry’s backing band in the film "Chuck Berry: Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll."

Since then, Robert has played alongside guitar greats like Eric Clapton, John Lee Hooker, his early hero Albert Collins and every other guitar great. Cray is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame and was inducted in 2011.

Cray’s most recent album, "That’s What I’ve Heard," has him working again with his friend, renowned Grammy-winning producer Steve Jordan, to make a classic blues album celebrating the music of Curtis Mayfield, Bobby “Blue” Bland and four new songs written by Robert.

In a recent interview for a musician’s oral history library, Cray says that his career as a musician is founded on his “love of music … love of playing … love of listening to others … you can’t do it without love.”

The Aug. 21 show will be performed by the Robert Cray Band with Robert Cray on lead guitar and lead vocals. Richard Cousins plays bass; Dover Weinberg is on keys; and Herman Matthews is on drums.

Only a few tickets remain for Robert Cray on August 21 and can be purchased through the ticket office at 312 W. Main Street or online at www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org.

The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.

