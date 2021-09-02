As singer/songwriter Robert Earl Keen has built a reputation as one of the nation’s finest musical storytellers, he has been guided by several self-imposed rules and traditions that are often the antithesis of music industry standards.
It’s a formula that has worked well for Keen since he began performing in 1981 and paving the way for a generation of songwriters and performers who make a living on the road.
He paints musical portraits that are as vivid as sunsets over the great Southwest and stories that are as compelling and timeless as Cormac McCarthy novels. But what separates the Americana music pioneer from other songwriters is that he matches this lyrical literature with irresistible melodies, resulting in music that attracts thinkers and dancers alike.
His songs are infused with such deep insight and humor that a new meaning and perspective is revealed with each listen, allowing his songs to grow more profound with time. That’s why artists including George Strait, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Lyle Lovett and The Chicks have chosen to record his songs over the years.
“For our generation of songwriters, he is the Townes Van Zandt, the songwriter’s songwriter,” Randy Rogers, lead singer of the popular Randy Rogers Band, said. “I believe his place in the Hall of Fame is in stone. The places I have been fortunate enough to play all had Robert before anybody else.
"There was no scene until Robert created it. His formula works. Period.”
Words have been a constant in Keen’s life since the days before elementary school, when he started writing songs, and during college, when he studied English at Texas A&M and added music to his writing.
After graduation he moved to Austin, where he worked as a newspaper reporter by day and musical performer at night. He released the studio album "West Textures" in 1989, when he already had secured his reputation as one of the most entertaining performers on the roadhouse circuit.
Keen has recorded 11 studio and several live albums. In 2019, Robert Earl Keen was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Keen’s band has been with him more than two decades and performed on every album since 1997's "Picnic."
“I believe my players are as good as any players that there are,” Keen said. “This is not just me. It’s a product of a band of almost 20 years and great friendship. If anything is going on here, it’s true love of music.
"It’s not trying to outdo everybody, but trying to do the best you can with the talent that you have.”
Keen will perform with band members Bill Whitbeck on bass, upright bass, vocals; Tom Van Schaik, drums, vocals: Brian Beken, fiddle, acoustic guitar, electric guitar and Kym Warner, mandolin, electric guitar.
Keen’s current “Feelin’ Good Again” tour including the Sept. 10 Grand show is named for a song on his 1998 album "Walking Distance." It expresses his hope that the dark days of COVID-19 are behind us. All of us hope so too.
Out of concern for our staff, artists, volunteers and patrons, The Grand Theatre requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a 72-hour negative COVID-19 PCR test administered by a healthcare professional to enter the building. Masks are required for all staff and patrons. If you do not feel well, please stay home.
By entering the venue, you assume all the risks associated with COVID-19. Furthermore, you release the Grand Theatre from all liability associated with COVID-19.
The Robert Earl Keen show is sold out. Contact the ticket office 502-352-7469 to inquire about ticket availability and returns.
The Grand thanks Expree Credit Union sponsors of the Robert Earl Keen show.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre, Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
