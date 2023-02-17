First United Methodist Church's Sunday 11 a.m. worship will include two people playing the church’s pipe organ. Dr. Wesley Roberts, professor of music at Campbellsville University, will join Roy Nance in playing "Petit Suite" by Canadian composer Denis Bedard.

The four movement piece will be played at various times in the morning worship. The two organist will be playing the organ at the same time. This year marks 30 years since the 38 rank Dyer pipe organ was installed at the church.

