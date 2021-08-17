081520_FRANK_RogerBarkley01_submitted_web-1024x734.jpeg

Roger Barkley with his daughter, Chelsea Barkley Springs, son-in-law, Joshua Springs, and wife Diana. (Photo submitted)

The Roger Barkley Jr. and the Redemption Band, a Frankfort-based Christian country, country and Southern Gospel band, currently has a No. 1 hit song in a Cross Country USA Magazine ranking. The song "Tools of the Trade" was written by Roger Barkley Jr.

The band will be a featured artist at the music festival Icthus on Sept. 18 with Sanctus Real, Kutless and Brett Walker, along with other artists.

For more information about the band, visit https://rogerbarkleyjr.com/.
 

