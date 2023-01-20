Happy New Year

The New Year is often associated with new beginnings for obvious reasons. Perhaps, this is the reason for so many lifestyle changes. The local gyms see an increase in participants. During the last week of December there was a meme going around on Facebook saying: “Y'all gonna be in them people way next week at the gym." This person was poking fun at the new gym members that arrive on Jan. 1 every year and usually don’t make it to the next month.

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Many people of faith will abstain from some or all foods for a period of time. Still, our southern friends say that black-eyed peas, cabbage and cornbread will bring luck and good fortune.

