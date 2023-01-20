The New Year is often associated with new beginnings for obvious reasons. Perhaps, this is the reason for so many lifestyle changes. The local gyms see an increase in participants. During the last week of December there was a meme going around on Facebook saying: “Y'all gonna be in them people way next week at the gym." This person was poking fun at the new gym members that arrive on Jan. 1 every year and usually don’t make it to the next month.
Many people of faith will abstain from some or all foods for a period of time. Still, our southern friends say that black-eyed peas, cabbage and cornbread will bring luck and good fortune.
Whatever your New Year traditions are, I hope they bring you peace and prosperity. God is big on bringing out the best in you. At the beginning of every year, I take time to pray and listen to the Spirit of God. I am seeking him for direction. I want to know what he is saying about the year.
The Lord told me that 2023 would be “A Year for Faith.” I know that doesn’t sound real deep, new or catchy. However, when the Lord said it this is how my spirit interpreted it. I believe that with the direction and current that the world is moving it will take the hand of God for His children to thrive.
God is wanting to pour out His blessings in great abundance. I believe God wants to make a statement right in the middle of the world’s turmoil. Nevertheless, we must know how to operate God’s way.
His way is the way of faith. I am not prophesying doom and gloom, but on the contrary for those that will trust God and walk with him 2023 will be marked by the glory of God.
"My brethren, count it all when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience, But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire wanting nothing." — James 1:2-4
We must remember that James is Jesus’ half brother. They were in the same household together. I can only imagine that type of conversation that they had at night as they lay in their rooms.
James gives us some powerful insight on the power of faith. He declares that faith will escort you to a realm where you don’t want anything! I always say this but if it is too good to be true it usually is unless God says it. I don’t know about you but there are definitely some things that I want. As long as whatever you want aligns with His will God doesn’t mind you having it.
There will be two ways of living in 2023. You can choose to survive 2023, or you can choose to thrive in 2023. Over the next few articles and sermons I will be examining the Laws of Faith.
How does it work? How do I get more faith? How do I use faith? This will be an exciting process that will yield great results. I am inviting you to embark on this journey with me. No more surviving, it's time to thrive!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
