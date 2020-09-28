When I was a kid, just about every time I left out the door, my mother and/or grandmother would grab me and lay their hands on me. They would always say these weird words and phrases over me. As I got a little older, I figured out that those words and phrases were bible verses. They still sounded weird.
When I began to have my own relationship with God I would come across those weird sounding words. I realized that my mother and grandmother were praying and declaring God’s promises of protection over me. Ironically, I now do the same thing to my kids.
For he word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. (Hebrews 4:13)
That word quick means alive. God’s Word is alive because God is alive. The Bible is so much more than a “feel good” book. His word is packed with power to accomplish anything.
When we believe it, say it, and act on it great and mighty things will happen. Almost three years ago, on Christmas Eve, I had just finished working out at the gym. It was very cold and icy outside. There was snow from the day before that covered the grass. The roads didn’t seem too bad, so I proceeded with caution. I was headed to work. I made a turn down a road. It looked like all the other roads.
Suddenly, the car began to lose control. I was so scared! The next couple of seconds are very blurry to my memory. I remember that my car had spun into some yards and then I remembered that I gained control and was driving out of the yards back onto the roads. OMG! What just happened?
I pulled into a nearby apartment complex. My ankle really hurt. Other than that I was fined. I was just shaken. The front end of my car was torn off. Still, what just happened? I heard the police officer mention black ice. I heard of black ice, but what is it?
I learned that day what black ice was. The primary attribute of black ice is that it is often very difficult to see and detect. The officer did not let me drive my car home even though it would start up. There were pieces of the car that were dragging the ground. After a couple of days I returned to the apartment complex where I left my car.
There was an older black gentlemen outside. He saw me go to my car. He asked me was I the one in the wreck, I said that I was. I asked him if he had seen the wreck. He said that every morning he sits at his upstairs window and watches the traffic and drinks his coffee. He said that he saw everything.
I asked him what had happened. He replied, “Sir, I saw your car lose control. Then it seemed like you just bounced off of that tree and got back on the road somehow.” I thanked him and I left.
Those words replayed in my mind over and over. You don't just bounce off of a tree. Usually, when a car hits a tree the outcome is fatal. I believe that those prayers that my mother and grandmother prayed are still alive, I believe that those declarations are going before me. God’s angels showed up for me that day and I am so thankful. Glory to God!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.