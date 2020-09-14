Editors note: This is the third column in a four-part series about entanglement. Read the first column here and the second column here.
"No man that wars entangles himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier."
— 2 Timothy 2:4
The devil is scared of your potential in Christ. For the believer, that same Jesus that tormented the devil for 3 ½ years, that same Jesus that embarrassed the devil’s empire and that same Jesus that ultimately defeated the devil on the cross lives on the inside of you.
We are a very serious threat to him. The problem is a lack of knowledge. God says in the Bible that is why his people are destroyed. They simply do not know about the power that is on the inside of them.
That’s why God warns us about being entangled in other things. God wants to take you into a promised land that flows with milk and honey. A land of extreme blessing and peace.
However, some people, places and things can’t go where God is going to take you. There are some things we must simply let go.
In “Entanglement (Part 2)” I told you about my struggle with video games. At the end of that article I gave you a warning that the story wasn’t over. I had greatly scaled back my video game usage since God had shown me that I had turned it into an idol.
Just like with most addictions, I had encountered withdrawals. After all, God didn’t say I could never play again. Even though I wasn’t playing as much, I would find my mind slipping back into the video games. Suddenly, I would “snap” out my thoughts. It really affected my focus.
I had met a guy at the factory where I was working. He had recently moved to Frankfort. The supervisor asked me to train the new guy. As we got to know each other, he loved video games. This did not help me at all.
He swore that he could beat me in this one game that I was pretty good at. I told him there was no way! By this time I was married and living in my own house with my wife and kid. She knew about my struggles with video games. I had already crossed the line of removing the games from my house. That was big.
My friend invited me to his house to play that game that he said he could beat me at. I could not resist. What would I tell my wife? How could I get out of the house? Anytime you gotta lie to do anything that should be a warning.
I told her that I was going to the gym to workout and that I would be home in about an hour and a half. That was my story to my wife three times a week. I felt so bad afterwards — it’s like I was cheating on my wife with video games.
One Saturday morning, I was up early for my prayer time. The Lord interrupted me and this is what He said: “Ron, it’s choking the word.”
When he said that I knew exactly what he meant. I knew he was talking about the video games and I knew that he was referencing Mark 4:19: "And the cares of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the lust of other things entering in, choke the word, and it becometh unfruitful."
In the parable of the sower, Jesus explains that if we get the word of God in our hearts it will surely manifest in our lives. However, the devil works overtime to remove the word from our hearts.
In Mark 4:19 Jesus says that we can get entangled with other things that will affect our spiritual walk. He warns us that these things can and will choke the word that we have put in our hearts. This will cause the word to be unfruitful in our lives.
To go where God is taking me I had to let go of video games. By the power and grace of God I can now say that I am free from video games. Video games are not the devil ... well some may make you think twice about my last statement, but don’t think God is after your fun.
He knows what can hurt us versus what can heal us. You may be able to play video games and have a great relationship with God. I couldn’t, but I would be willing to bet that there is something that is pulling at your focus.
In fact, if you ask God if you needed to cut anything out to be closer with him, he would probably have some suggestions. Try it!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
