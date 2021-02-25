If you were to find yourself in an unknown room and it is completely dark how would you feel? What would be the first thing that you would want to do? How did I get wherever it is that I am? Probably, the best word to describe your situation, among other words, is uncertainty.

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Darkness, whether in a literal or figurative sense, carries with it, a heightened level of uncertainty. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the Lord shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee. (Isaiah 60:2)

To me, last year had such an eerie, dark feel. Unless you were Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, who saw his wealth swell to a whopping 191 billion dollars, chances are 2020 was difficult in some sort of way. Jobs began to vanish. Bills were screaming as loud as they could. No school ... what!

Some of our loved ones didn’t make it. We were actually living in some movie like atmosphere in which a world wide virus had taken over. The only thing is the movie hasn’t ended yet. These are definitely waters that we haven’t navigated through before.

The prophet Isaiah warns of a time that “gross darkness” will cover the earth. There will be a time when the uncertainty levels will reach all time highs. That time is now. However, that same verse also says that “the Lord shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee.”

In the Bible, the Lord’s glory is often associated with light. At the same time that this darkness is overtaking the world, there remains light for the people of God. This a hope for the people of God.

That’s why the Bible tells us that just because we are in this world does not mean we are of this world. Jesus gives this same proclamation to Pilate as he asked Jesus questions about his kingship.

Jesus let him know that he was a king, but his kingdom was not of this world. Thus, Jesus was letting Pilate know there is another world that you cannot see. There is a spiritual world that is actually more real than this natural world that we can see. Jesus was referring to that world.

You may be surrounded by darkness right now. Call on the name of Jesus. He will shine His light and give you the wisdom to come out of that dark place. The name of Jesus is bigger than depression, poverty and sickness. Have faith in God!

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

