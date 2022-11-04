If I were a doctor right now, I believe I would prescribe all of my patients a bottle of “joy pills” if there were such a thing. In the Bible, Paul described this world as a “present evil world.”
I would say that Paul’s description is very fitting for the times that we are living in. The spirit of greed and selfishness is running rampant like never before. Inflation has pushed anxiety levels to an all time high.
"These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world." — John 16:33
Jesus is letting us know that we can be living in this world, but not subject to this world. In other words, we don’t have to be influenced by the elements of this world.
Jesus said that in the middle of the trouble you can be of good cheer or have joy! How? First we must have a working knowledge of His love for us. This love is relentless at its approach toward you.
It won’t stop until it consumes you. Second, this God that is infatuated with you has unlimited power. Remember, if he needs to push back the waters of an ocean it’s not a big deal.
Finally, this combination of love and power translates to an unwavering joy in knowing that good will come my way. The Saints of old always said that He might not come when you call, but He’s right on time!
You Are Joy
Not only is God’s joy for you, it’s in you! It’s a part of your spiritual makeup. Galatians 5:22-23 tells us about the ingredients in our spirit: But the fruit of the Spirit is love, JOY, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance.
God’s joy is already in you. We may have to tap into it first through praise and worship, but it's there. That same joy will offer strength during the toughest of times. Amen.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.