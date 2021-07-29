Editors note: This is the fourth column of an eight-part series. Read the first installment here, the second here and the third here.
"But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak they shall give account thereof in the day of judgement."
— Jesus Christ
The Bible has a lot to say about words, and how we should use them. It’s a subject that comes up over and over. Y'all remember that little saying, sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me; as cute and playful as that little saying sounds, I believe the origin of it is straight from hell! It is a lie.
Words can hurt, and they can hurt bad. Words can travel to and take up residence in your heart and mind. They can form emotional boundaries that can limit and cripple the way you think. Sadly, children are the most vulnerable to these horrible acts of verbal abuse.
Jesus warns us about speaking idle or non-productive words. Through the power of words, we can bring the forces of heaven down to earth to intervene on our behalf.
Can God trust you with that sort of power in your mouth? Will you use it for good? What about when you get mad?
Years ago, I worked at a local factory in my town. Factory work usually consists of some sort of assembly line work at high speeds. The work can be tedious, but the pay is usually above minimum wage.
Anyway, I was on the line one day, it was myself with two other gentlemen. The time seemed to be moving very slowly. One guy had an idea to break up the monotony of the day. He suggested that we do “yo mama jokes.” If you're not familiar, "yo mama jokes" are simply jokes catered to making fun of someone’s mom (yo’ mama so fat, yo’ mama so dumb, etc). So that’s what we did — for hours!
About halfway through our "yo mama" madness, I began to feel bad on the inside. I am not talking in a physical way. At the time I didn’t know what it was. I just felt like maybe I shouldn't be doing these jokes, but it seemed so harmless.
It did make the time seem like it was moving a little faster. So, I just continued on laughing and telling jokes. However, that feeling just increased. It was horrible. What have I done, Lord? I don’t understand.
"Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers. (30) And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption." (Ephesians 4:29-30)
Some time later, the Lord revealed to me that the feeling that I encountered was the Holy Spirit on the inside of me. He was in grief about the words that were coming out of my mouth.
He didn’t approve nor did he like what was coming out of my mouth. I don’t want you to get a misconception about God. He is all about fun and I don’t think one joke will send you to hell.
However, we must be very careful how we use our words. Your words have power!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
