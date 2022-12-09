1922 is not a year that normally receives a great deal of attention from historians. Yet, it was a notable year for the Frankfort/Franklin County community.
Looking back, we discover that 1922 saw the initial publication of James Joyce’s classic, "Ulysses," the leasing of the federal government Teapot Dome oil reserves to Harry Sinclair (thereby initiating the Teapot Dome Scandal), Benito Mussolini on the rise in Italy, the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, the birth of the Soviet Union, and, most impactful to residents of Frankfort and Franklin County, the formation of the Rotary Club of Frankfort.
Rotary International began in 1905 with the vision and energy of a single man, Mr. Paul Harris, a Chicago attorney. While originally created for professionals with diverse backgrounds to have a club where they could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships, it soon transformed into one of the world’s largest and finest humanitarian service organizations.
Over the years, Rotary (officially Rotary International) has grown immensely, so that today there are over 33,000 Rotary Clubs in over 200 countries. As of 2022, more than 1.2 million Rotarians serve mankind around the world.
To get some sense of the contributions of Rotary International today, one needs to look no further than the $434 million the Rotary Foundation raised in 2021-22 to help others around the globe who are in need of financial, medical or educational assistance. Charity Navigator, the world’s largest and most-utilized independent non-profit evaluating organization, has given the Rotary International Foundation its highest ranking for more than a decade.
Rotary is a true service organization. In fact, its very motto is "Service Above Self." And for Rotarians, service is truly an action word.
This year, the Rotary Club of Frankfort is celebrating its 100th anniversary. That’s 10 decades of providing myriad services to thousands of men, women and children in Frankfort/Franklin County, and contributing time and money to help many more thousands around the world through Rotary International.
Over the past 100 years, Frankfort Rotarians have done the same to help local individuals and families in need.
The Rotary Club of Frankfort is deeply involved in many local community projects, as well as supporting the efforts of Rotary International. One example is the Rotary Youth Fund, the Club’s 501(C)(3) charitable foundation, which has distributed thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving local youth in Frankfort and Franklin County over the past 30 years.
Another notable example of how Frankfort Rotarians help our community is the Dental Exam program which, for three years (2006-08) under the direction of Sallie Clay Lanham, provided free dental exams to more than 1,000 Franklin County children.
Local Rotary members have also long been active in multiple efforts to beautify Frankfort. The Ward Oates Amphitheater, located in the south end of River View Park, is one such example. Under the leadership of Gordon and Mary Saks, Frankfort Rotary helped fund the mural painted on the long wall directly opposite the amphitheater, as well as providing two all-weather picnic tables, a flagpole (with the Rotary flag) and a beautiful gazebo honoring Carol and Judge John Palmore.
Another Rotary initiative was launched during the 2016-2017 school year when a group of Frankfort Rotarians served as volunteer reading mentors for first grade students at Westridge Elementary. Partnering with first-grade teachers, Rotary members worked directly with students twice a week, listening to the children read and going through a series of carefully selected flash cards with them. Frankfort Rotarians enthusiastically staffed this important educational project until the COVID-19 outbreak, which forced schools to shift to virtual learning.
Over its 100 years of service, the Rotary Club of Frankfort has participated in a wide variety of valuable civic projects. To note just a few:
• Rotary Youth Fund Golf Tournaments (to raise funds for a variety of Rotary projects)
• Establishment of Rotaract Clubs at Kentucky State University and Interact Clubs at Frankfort High. Rotaract clubs at the college level bring people 18 years of age and older together to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, and develop leadership and professional skills. At the high school level, Interact Clubs bring together young people age 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”
• Campaigns to increase literary awareness in the community
• Ringing the Bell for the Salvation Army Christmas Campaigns
• Earth Day Cleanup Campaigns
• Food drives to support local assistance groups in distributing food to the needy
During the 10 decades of its existence, the Rotary Club of Frankfort has been led by many distinguished Frankfort residents. The list of past presidents contains names that are notable in the area business and professional community. To list only a few — Warner Caines, Ed Bennet, Frank Sower, Farnham Dudgeon, Ollie Leathers, John Palmore, Sherrill Smith, Carol Palmore, Charles Geveden, Joyce Honaker, Donna Hecker and Diane Dehoney. The complete list is available at the Rotary of Frankfort website, http://frankfort-rotary.org.
On the national level, Rotary International is perhaps best known for its ongoing efforts to eradicate polio around the world. Although evidence as far back in history as the ancient Egyptians shows that polio has been present for thousands of years, the epidemics — which created such terrible fear and adversely affected millions of people around the world — didn’t really occur with a vengeance until the 20th century.
In the early 1980s, there were an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 cases of polio worldwide per year and the disease was still prevalent in 125 counties. Closer to home, in 1952 alone more than 21,000 Americans were struck by the horrendous, crippling disease.
The discovery of an effective polio vaccine in 1955 was heralded as a modern miracle. However, even with this effective vaccine, millions continued to be horribly impacted around the world until Rotary stepped in.
Beginning in 1979, Rotary International became deeply involved in the efforts to eradicate polio. In 1985, Rotary International ramped up its world-wide efforts by launching PolioPlus, and later was a founding member of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. To date, over 2.5 million children have received the oral polio vaccine thanks to Rotary and its partners.
Currently, Rotary International is working around the world to help provide clean water, enhanced sanitation and important hygiene education to millions, promoting peaceful initiatives, growing local economies and protecting the environment. One example of Rotary’s commitment to restoring the health of our planet is the over one million trees Rotary members have planted around the globe since 2017 as part of a Rotary International project.
Promoting improved international relations is another important project. In October, the Rotary Club of Frankfort, spearheaded by long-time member Bill Miller, Director of the Club’s International Service Committee, joined forces with other Kentucky Rotary clubs and the United Nations Association to host a virtual United Nations Day and the UN Human Rights Day program: Anti-Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation Conference.
The Rotary Club of Frankfort meets every Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. Rotary meetings most often feature a local business person, non-profit director or government leader speaking on a Frankfort/Franklin County project or need. Speakers range from government officials to not-for-profit organization leaders to local business owners.
Recent speakers include Gov. Andy Beshear, KSU Interim President Dr. Rodney Johnson, Birch Bragg, co-owner and operator of Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, Anthony “Roni” Robinson, owner of Just Grind Performance LLC and the creator of the “Bridging the Gap” program and Darlene Thomas, founder and executive director of GreenHouse17.
Most meetings are held at the Capital Plaza Hotel, and interested guests are always welcome to attend. Members or individuals interested in Rotary who are unable to attend can follow the Rotary meetings on the Club’s Facebook page.
Membership in the Rotary Club of Frankfort is open to all, whether business or organization, professional or private citizen. If you would like to join Rotary in service to others, or for more information on Rotary International and your local Rotary club, please contact Dustin Cole, President of the Rotary Club of Frankfort at dustin@dustincole.com or 407-341-7581.
Chris Helvey is an award-winning Frankfort writer, editor, and publisher. A founding member of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition, his latest novel, Last Train to Miami, was recently released in paperback and ebook by Wings ePress. It’s available for purchase via Amazon. He is also a proud member of the Frankfort Rotary Club. Chris can be contacted at adobechris@hotmail.com or 502-330-4746.
