121022_Rotary02_submitted.jpg

From left, Rotary Club of Frankfort President-Elect Tish Shade, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Mayor Layne Wilkerson present Rotary President Dustin Cole a plaque commemorating the club's 100 years of service. (Photo submitted)

1922 is not a year that normally receives a great deal of attention from historians. Yet, it was a notable year for the Frankfort/Franklin County community.

Looking back, we discover that 1922 saw the initial publication of James Joyce’s classic, "Ulysses," the leasing of the federal government Teapot Dome oil reserves to Harry Sinclair (thereby initiating the Teapot Dome Scandal), Benito Mussolini on the rise in Italy, the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, the birth of the Soviet Union, and, most impactful to residents of Frankfort and Franklin County, the formation of the Rotary Club of Frankfort.

121022_Rotary01_submitted.jpg

Gov. Andy Beshear, center, flanked by Rotarian President-Elect Tish Shade, left, and Suzy Burgess Hosley, right, both with the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, following his Nov, 9 address to the Rotary Club of Frankfort. (Photo submitted)
121022_Rotary03_submitted.jpg

Darlene Thomas and Rotary Club of Frankfort President Dustin Cole pose for a photo. Thomas, founder and executive director of GreenHouse17, spoke to the club earlier this year. (Photo submitted)
121022_Rotary04_submitted.jpg

Birch Bragg, co-owner and operator of Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, spoke to the Rotary Club of Frankfort earlier this year. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription