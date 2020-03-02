Salato
Buy Now

Salato Wildlife Education Center Conservation Educator Lori Shoup holds a screech owl as Jenna Johnston, 19, reacts to seeing it during the Owl Encounter presentation in this State Journal file photo.

Salato Wildlife Education Center reopens Tuesday with regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription