Frankfort's own Santa Ralph Gould will perform live virtual visits with children on JingleRing.com. (Image provided)

Santa is going to be busier than ever this year, since he will be visiting with children over the internet instead of in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frankfort’s own Santa Ralph Gould will be visiting with children virtually on JingleRing.com.

“Santa will be in his workshop at the North Pole, and through the internet, visit a child and their family without either one of them traveling,” Santa Ralph said.

Participants can register on the website for a live visit with Santa. Pre-registration with a discounted price ends Oct. 31. Live visits will take place Nov. 14-Jan. 7. To visit with Santa Ralph, put in code Jingle4. For story time with Mrs. Claus, enter Jingle63. There are also options for Santa’s of different ethnicities, faiths and a special needs Santa who knows American Sign Language.

“Santa will have all the information right on his screen about the child and their pet names and how good they have been at school — yes, even school with ZOOM,” Santa Ralph said. “Santa will not have to leave his workshop this year until Christmas Eve to make those no contact deliveries.”  

A shareable video and group photo is included with live visits.

“One of the most important parts in children’s lives is the meeting with Santa, and to Santa, this is the highlight of the year, when he meets all the children,” Santa Ralph said. “Children can’t wait to tell Santa their hopes, their wishes and their dreams!”

