Santa is going to be busier than ever this year, since he will be visiting with children over the internet instead of in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frankfort’s own Santa Ralph Gould will be visiting with children virtually on JingleRing.com.
“Santa will be in his workshop at the North Pole, and through the internet, visit a child and their family without either one of them traveling,” Santa Ralph said.
Participants can register on the website for a live visit with Santa. Pre-registration with a discounted price ends Oct. 31. Live visits will take place Nov. 14-Jan. 7. To visit with Santa Ralph, put in code Jingle4. For story time with Mrs. Claus, enter Jingle63. There are also options for Santa’s of different ethnicities, faiths and a special needs Santa who knows American Sign Language.
“Santa will have all the information right on his screen about the child and their pet names and how good they have been at school — yes, even school with ZOOM,” Santa Ralph said. “Santa will not have to leave his workshop this year until Christmas Eve to make those no contact deliveries.”
A shareable video and group photo is included with live visits.
“One of the most important parts in children’s lives is the meeting with Santa, and to Santa, this is the highlight of the year, when he meets all the children,” Santa Ralph said. “Children can’t wait to tell Santa their hopes, their wishes and their dreams!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.