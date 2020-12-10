Sunday we begin our Advent Series called, Jesus is King, at New Harvest. I hope you will join us online at 10:30 a.m. Perhaps it is because it’s raining off and on all day today, but I’ve been thinking about Matthew 5.
In this Chapter, Jesus offers rapid-fire teaching on a multiplicity of subjects. However, perhaps the most intriguing are his statements that go, “You have heard ... but I tell you.”
In most cases Jesus is redefining the way we think about Old Testament Law and practice. It is quite a statement to say “you have heard do not commit adultery, but I tell you if you lust after a woman you have already committed adultery in your heart ...” Ouch!
Now, back to the rain. Matthew 5:43: “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 that you may be children of your Father in heaven.
He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. Only in the contemporary world do we look at rain as a negative aspect. Sunlight and rain where blessings from heaven in an agrarian society as your life would invariably depend on them for crops and livestock.
I suppose it is all how you look at the rain, for us today it often ruins our plans of outside leisure, but for many it is what grows the hay in the field and waters the crops. The truth is we are all in need of heavenly precipitation, whether we want to admit it or not. And if we really think about it hard, we have to acknowledge that not a single person who has ever lived on this planet can imagine a moment without our Father in heaven who causes the sun to rise and set and rain to fall — no matter how evil you may be.
Good or evil (naughty or nice), we all enjoy the blessing of God in some form whether we want to admit it or not. Life is not conceivable without the grace of God even if it is just rain or sunshine.
Ultimately, I believe we can conclude Jesus is telling us that to truly love your neighbor means we bless them (send sunshine and rain) even when they very well may be evil, just as our Father in heaven blesses them. This is no easy task as neighbors can often be some of the most juvenile and immature people we’ve ever met (likely they say the same thing about us).
As counterintuitive as this all may feel, I ask you to try — after all it’s Christmas time — the time of Joy, Peace and Grace. I’m asking you to try to love your enemies, neighbor the neighbor-less, or un-neighborable.
Trying such a feat is no easy task, but I will say that Jesus is trustworthy, he is worthy of such attempts because Jesus is King. Short terms results of loving your enemies may not yield the positive aspects we desire most, but then again we thought the rain was the negative thing that ruined our vacations and outdoor activities too.
Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.
