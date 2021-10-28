After living in Florida for almost a decade, it is a little harder to move gradually into wintertime. It reminds me of when the water heater went out in the house, and I was forced to take cold showers until the water heater could be fixed.

Scott Bowman mug.jpg

Scott Bowman

However, wintertime is a no-hot-water situation that lasts for about four months. That being said, winter is imminent and inevitable. Solomon wrote in Ecclesiastes about how two people can keep warm together, but alone it is less than ideal.

I believe Solomon meant more than just the laws of body heat conservation; I think Solomon spoke to the warmth of the community of God's people when they are together. We need each other and we all long to be in a relationship with one another despite our diversity.

In 1973, a Physician named Oliver Sacks wrote a book called "Awakenings." The book would later be adapted into a movie starring Robin Williams and Robert DeNiro. Dr. Sacks wrote of his treatment with patients who suffered the effects of the 1920s encephalitis lethargica epidemic.

Dr. Sacks began treating his patients, who were completely catatonic, with L-Dopa. Within days, patients were sometimes described as being "back from the dead" as they awakened from their sleep to communicate and even live with a much better quality of life.

As Dr. Sacks was trying to diagnose the condition which would lead to his L-Dopa treatment, he noticed some patients would "borrow the will" of another person. A patient may not walk by themselves, but if someone was walking with them, the patient could walk.

In other cases, people known as "living statues" could catch a ball or move rhythmically only when music was played. Dr. Sacks' work improved the quality of life for many who suffered from the epidemic.

Sometimes I wonder if we all "borrow the will" of another at times, leading us to a communal warmth we would not experience on our own. Solomon said something more about the need for others: "Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their work: If one falls down, his friend can help him up. But pity the man who falls and has no one to help him up!"

We need each other, not just because we all need help from time to time, but because we need the relational warmth of friendship and of God's community. So, this fall and wintertime, be warm, be together and awakened to the Spirit's work around you!

Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription