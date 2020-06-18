For some reason, when we observe our young children eat, we speak in terms of what type of eater they are. For some, their kids are picky eaters — some pick what they eat others eat what they pick … still others, depending on how many siblings they have, are stingy eaters.
Believe it or not, my mom used to tell me I would eat dirt as a kid, she used to think I had some mineral deficiency. I suppose that may explains some things, right? My mom used to say that she would bring me in and discipline me and I’d go right back out, grab a stick and eat some more dirt. Hey, at least I used a utensil!
However, for others, the term is quite commonly used, they are “good eaters.” If it takes one to know one, then I can honestly say that Jesus is a good eater. Dr. Andrew McGowan agrees with me on this. He writes: “Across the spectrum of theological and historical opinion, one thing most pictures of the historical Jesus share is that he was a 'good eater.'”
The other day, I walked outside and my dog was laying in the sunshine underneath a tree with its head in a bag of crackers. Because we have gluten allergies in our house that doesn’t just mean it was any bag of cheap old crackers, it was a $5 bag of crackers. And the first thing I said in hyperbole was, “why is the dog eating an entire bag of $15 crackers!”
Turns out my son left the bag outside and the dog was polishing it off. One account shows Jesus sharing a meal with a group of Jews when a Canaanite woman walks in and requests him to heal her daughter.
Jesus uses the meal as an illustration and says, “It is not good to take the children’s bread and throw it to the dogs.” But she said, “Yes, Lord; but even the dogs feed on the crumbs which fall from their masters’ table.” And at that reply, Jesus miraculously heals her daughter.
It may be hard for us to feel the ethnic implications of a narrative where Jesus essentially calls a Canaanite woman a dog, but it was wrapped up in the meaning of Jesus’ mission to the Jewish people. Jesus was sent to the Jews not the non-Jewish people — at least at that time.
Jesus healed other gentiles we know, but Jesus’ ultimate healing of the Canaanite woman’s daughter was an anticipation of the mission of Jesus to bless all of humankind irregardless of color, background, culture, ethnicity, shape, size, ability or disability. In the end, Jesus came to bless all people of the earth with the gift of salvation and healing.
What is it about Jesus using meals and even stories and imageries about meals that begs us to see the bigger picture of the salvation of the world? I think the answer is in the deep sharing of life, deeply woven into the stories of Jesus’ teaching on sharing meals or breaking bread or the feeding of the multitudes, a deep communion is meant.
When the bread is broken we are not simply communing with one another, so bread breaks and we thank God for the meal and God’s presence is there. Ultimately, I think that hospitality is a way of dispensing the presence of God. God is in the meal. Isn’t that what Communion is? His body, his blood? God is present.
No matter the substance of the meal or participants at the table, God is present when we invite him into the meal like he often invited others to share a meal.
Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.