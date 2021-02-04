The advent of online church and online giving is an interesting animal. Honestly, the last few months New Harvest has had an uptick in online engagement.
New visitors are engaging services, commenting and now even giving online. Personally, such an experience is a bit awkward for everyone. It often reminds me the Apostle Paul’s statement about a vision someone had, “And I know that this man — whether in-the-body or out-of-the-body I do not know, but God knows…”
Sounds similar to recent online church, “Are you in-person or on-line? I don’t know, but God knows!” In some ways I wonder if all pastors and congregations are feeling a bit like Jesus right now. I imagine Jesus longs for closeness, to be with his church in-person, just as much as we do.
Luke records four different parables of Jesus that establish explicit thoughts about Jesus’ return for his people. My favorite is the Parable of the Good Samaritan. The story can be concisely told like this: a man is beaten and robbed, lying for death on a roadside.
Two other men pass him, leaving him dying. A third man, the Samaritan, does not pass by but picks him up, cleans his wounds, pays and leaves him cared for, and promises to return. Poetically speaking, the robbers are like the two other men who pass by: they come, they look at the man (or rob him), and then walk away.
There is only one difference: the robbers used violence to hurt the man, but the other two men used apathy and neglect to hurt him — it is debatable which is worse — they’re likely equal evils.
However, deviation from the poetic stanza changes with the Samaritan: he comes, looks at the man, and instead of walking away he goes to help him — binding and treating his wounds then taking him to the innkeeper. The action of the Samaritan breaks the circle of the story’s monotony.
But wait, remember Jesus is telling the story. And it turns out to be one of poetic beauty and self revelation. Jesus is the Samaritan and we are the robbed and beaten man: Jesus comes to our wounded souls, binds us and heals us, pays for us, leaves us in the innkeepers care, and promises to return for us.
The last part may be the best, he promises to return to us! Jesus may not be in-person right now, I think he’s taking care of some other business, but he does promise to return to us in-person very soon. And that idea, Jesus-in-person, may be the best news you have ever read.
Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.
