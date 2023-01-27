Directly behind my house, there is an old tobacco barn. In there are my goats and nearly every other thing that has tires and runs that I own. And unfortunately, there are often other things that make such places their habitation that are completely unwanted — pigeons.
One day I was walking to the barn and as I walked in, pigeons flushed out and with them was a perfectly snow-white dove. I thought, “Why in the world is that dove hanging out with those nasty pigeons?” She stuck out like a sore thumb among those grey and blue pigeons.
While anatomically the same, the doves and pigeons are much different. Pigeons eat junk food and doves eat only seeds and fruit. The same can be said about Christianity, which follows the Holy Spirit and a form of Christianity filled with self-gratification, the flesh and has nothing to do with the Holy Spirit.
This of course begs the question: Are we eating spiritual junk food like pigeons do, whatever may be lying around at any given moment, or are we feasting on the flesh of the Scriptures as a dove would?
The Old Testament figure Job wrote: “I have not departed from the command of His lips; I have treasured the words of His mouth more than my necessary food.”
I’ve had several moments in my life like Job, but it’s usually when I’ve been laying on the ground underneath of a car staring at a bolt that will not come out. Inevitably a 30-minute job turns into a three-hour job because of a rusty bolt, and I lay there exhausted asking where are you, God? Help me remove this bolt.
Although, working on cars is minute suffering compared to what Job went through, all of us have had Job-like experiences great and small. We have moments when we eagerly desire God, but it seems like he cannot be found and we cannot see him.
Times when our spirituality seems to wax and then wan without good reason. Job’s words remind us that even when it gets bad, even when God feels absent or is hidden from us, we must treasure God’s word and not depart from it.
We do not often count the cost that it will take to be conformed to the image of Jesus or to realize that if Jesus’ kingdom comes, my kingdom is going to get landed on.
I think what Job knew, was that seeking God with all of his heart is a life-long journey. Job’s suffering could have been years or just a few days, we have no idea how long it took. The emphasis here is after the suffering is over, God shows up and puts things right.
After all, God can right all the wrongs of this life when He has an eternity to do so. And we know that the Lord doubled Job’s fortunes. But this process rarely happens overnight. It takes a lot of time to grow a flock to 14,000 sheep. It takes many years to have a second family with seven sons and three daughters. And then, even more time for his daughters to become known as the most beautiful women in all the land.
We know Job lived 140 years, but how much of that did he suffer? We have no idea. However, we do know that according to Paul, in Romans 8:18 “Our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.” (This is true of dieting as well as Christianity).
There is a food that brings life and it doesn’t go in through your mouth, it goes into your spirit to the deepest part of your soul via the Spirit of God.
Have you ever gone to the doctor, having some issues, and he asked, “What have you been eating lately?" Your diet can often give the doctor some hints as to why you may be having the symptoms.
I think we need someone to ask what kind of spiritual food we’ve been eating when we are having problems in life. “Doctor, I’ve been unusually angry lately. Doctor, I’ve been more prone to lust. Doctor, I’ve been having high anxiety …” And the doctor replies, “What have you been eating lately?"
“Well, I had the verse of the day and about 15 minutes of Christian television Doctor.” “That’s it!?” Then the doctor takes out his prescription pad and writes: Go read Luke and Acts and call me in the morning! Go read the book of Isaiah and call me when you get to chapter 53.
It’s time to put the chips away, the fluff, the cotton candy, the marshmallows of what is typically a western version of Christianity, and get out the big boy and big girl food. The kind of food that’s so tough you’ve got to eat it with the vengeance of a wild animal, chewing as if someone was about to steal it from you.
