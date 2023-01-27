Directly behind my house, there is an old tobacco barn. In there are my goats and nearly every other thing that has tires and runs that I own. And unfortunately, there are often other things that make such places their habitation that are completely unwanted — pigeons.

Scott Bowman mug.jpg

Scott Bowman

One day I was walking to the barn and as I walked in, pigeons flushed out and with them was a perfectly snow-white dove. I thought, “Why in the world is that dove hanging out with those nasty pigeons?” She stuck out like a sore thumb among those grey and blue pigeons.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription