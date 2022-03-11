The Lenten fasting season is in full swing now. The erratic nature of our current weather patterns this springtime isn’t a bad metaphor for the Lenten season either.

It seems like the weather is as polarized as our political climate. One week it’s sunny and 70 degrees, the next week calls for significant snow and freezing temperatures echo through the hills and valleys. Lent isn’t much different.

Fasting is the one extreme, and it is juxtaposed to the culture of feasting we so readily engage.

I once had a friend who had a fake Rolex watch. One day he showed me how to identify a fake Rolex by the movement of the second hand and most easily by removing the back of the watch to reveal battery-operated quartz rather than an expensive jewel movement. The ability to discern a fake Rolex can be a valuable asset.

Lent is a season where we can lay down our face-value appearances and acknowledge who we really are. The Lenten fasting season reminds us that we have failed in our sinful lives, just as Israel failed in the desert for 40 years.

Yet Jesus stands as the true human, who did not fail in the desert when he entered it fasting for 40 days. Jesus stood victorious where everyone else failed to be the real thing.

Today, we can all acknowledge our failures to be genuinely human. The beauty of following Jesus is that by following the one who never sinned in the desert, I can stand in Jesus’ success rather than try to fake my own.

Dottie Rambo sang a song with appropriate lyrics for the Lenten fasting season: “Pull back the curtain of memory now and then. Show me where you brought me from and where I could have been. Remember I’m human, and humans forget, Lord remind, remind me, dear Lord.”

May we all be reminded this season, not just of our fake movements but of our need to follow the only genuinely human success story we know — Jesus.

Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.

