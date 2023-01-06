Yes, I’m speaking of the “wee little man” from the flannel-graph you may have first seen him in Sunday School as a child. We first meet Zacchaeus as he is climbing a tree to see Jesus. Paradoxically, Zacchaeus climbed the tree to see Jesus, but Jesus sees Zacchaeus instead. Maybe what we must acknowledge here is that God is the greatest seeker and even when we cannot see him, he can always see us.
I was in a church service one time when the presence of God was so thick it (metaphorically) felt as if you could cut it with a knife. After the service, a young man I was teaching came up to me to say he enjoyed the service. He said that at one point, he thought Jesus had just walked into the building and that he was just too short to see him.
The story of Zacchaeus is one of the most memorable of the Bible. A short, wealthy, yet ostracized man wanted to see who Jesus was. Ironically Zacchaeus' short stature puts him into a tree which would allow him two things: first that he could see Jesus well despite the pressing crowd and second the leaves of the tree would offer Zacchaeus some level of concealment or camouflage.
There are thousands of people on the fringes of Christianity, hidden in the trees watching, thousands of Zaccheaus’s looking through the leaves and wondering if someone will see them and identify them by name. As Jesus always does, he turns the situation on its head, Zacchaeus is said to have been in the tree so that he could see who Jesus was, but it’s Jesus who saw who Zacchaeus was and called him down from the tree by name.
Maybe all of our stories are like this, we move toward Jesus, even if we are somewhat camouflaged from him and Jesus moves toward us. What the story of Zacchaeus offers us is an opportunity to keep on asking questions, and to continually learn from Jesus.
What Zacchaeus has gotten right is divine curiosity, he is wondering, who is this man they call Jesus of Nazareth, and why is he calling my name? Jesus will forever and always be calling us down from the margins to the center so that we can not only have the opportunity to learn from him, but to give us the opportunity of restoration, repentance and salvation.
My four young kids, on a regular basis, will invite themselves over to someone’s house. In U.S. culture, it is considered rude to invite yourself over to someone else’s home. It wouldn’t take long for Jesus to get kicked out of society today as it’s not unusual to see Jesus invite himself over to someone’s house, as in the cases of Zacchaeus and Matthew the Tax Collector.
But this is how Jesus answers Zacchaeus’ questions about his identity, Jesus invites himself into a relationship with Zacchaeus. Simple answers about Jesus’ identity do not suffice, Jesus wants a relationship with Zacchaeus and Jesus wants a relationship with you too. Only through the patience of relationship is Jesus truly identified.
There is a little bit of Zacchaeus in all of us — a desire to be seen but stay hidden — to linger on the margins of relationship with God. But let me flip the script again as Jesus did to Zacchaeus. There also is some sort of Zacchaeus in God himself, that God is often the one who seems to be hidden, yet watchful over us.
In scripture, we read the leaves of the Sycamore tree are synonymous with the clouds that create a hiddenness of God, remember the Psalm: “clouds and thick darkness surround his throne.” Moses and Elijah, as well as Peter, James and John are all on mountains walking around in the clouds when God appears to them.
It is one of those paradoxes, the more you know, the more you realize you do not know. And even more so, the more you know the more we must heed the warning that we may know more than we are able to live. The consistent theme of all these accounts is that despite the shrouding of Sycamore leaves or clouds and thick darkness or any other veil — even if it is the hand of God: do not mistake God’s hiddenness for absence. God is forever watchful over us, even when we cannot see Him.
Zacchaeus has so much to teach us, but maybe most importantly, he can teach us that God is forever watchful over us, calling us into a relationship with himself. As the children’s song goes: "Zacchaeus, you come down because I’m coming to your house today!"
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.