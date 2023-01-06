Yes, I’m speaking of the “wee little man” from the flannel-graph you may have first seen him in Sunday School as a child. We first meet Zacchaeus as he is climbing a tree to see Jesus. Paradoxically, Zacchaeus climbed the tree to see Jesus, but Jesus sees Zacchaeus instead. Maybe what we must acknowledge here is that God is the greatest seeker and even when we cannot see him, he can always see us.

Scott Bowman

I was in a church service one time when the presence of God was so thick it (metaphorically) felt as if you could cut it with a knife. After the service, a young man I was teaching came up to me to say he enjoyed the service. He said that at one point, he thought Jesus had just walked into the building and that he was just too short to see him.

