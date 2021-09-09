Scott Bowman mug.jpg

Scott Bowman

The pandemic has moved closer to home than anyone feels quite comfortable with for the last few months. At this point, we all likely know someone who has dealt with COVID complications.

Biblical narratives that touch our situation today are not always at an arm's grasp. The lepers of the Ancient Near East may be the closest we could come to our current situation, although it does not really suffice.

Quarantine is likely the most pronounced overlap between COVID and leprosy. The term quarantine implies ostracization and removal from public life temporarily. The term ostracize is of Greek origin and actually means "to banish by voting with a potsherd."

If, for some reason, the Greco-Roman community felt someone was threatening public life, they would vote to remove them temporarily from society. Taking pieces of broken pottery (potsherd), they would write the name of the person on the pieces, and enough votes would banish the person from the community (cue soundtrack to the popular tv show "Survivor").

The imagery of ostracization is quite demonstrative as broken pieces of pottery are repurposed to break the community up even more.

In the midst of the pandemic, my worry has remained the same — people will get into the habit of remaining disconnected from the church community. The truth is, we need each other.

The Lord's prayer is enough to convince us: "Our Father in heaven..." implies the communal nature of the prayer itself. Please be very aware of the danger of ostracism and the broken pieces that surround its image.

At some point in time the pottery vessel was one, perhaps imperfect, but all together, and we should continue to strive for that image. As safely and closely as we can, let us press in to know God and know one another, staying connected in the Spirit and community.

Prayer is one of those ways where we can connect with God and others. Maybe an old-fashioned telephone prayer line may help — we check on each other and make sure we are connected, even if by copper wires and wireless radio waves.

Pray for one another. We all need it during this time.

Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription