The book of Ecclesiastes has a funny thing to say about the future and it’s one of those blindly obvious statements, that if you’re in the right mood, seems extremely funny. It goes like this: Ecclesiastes 8:7 “If no one knows what will happen, who can tell him when it will happen?”
You may be thinking, "Well duh, of course that’s true!” But as you meditate on the future, we see that no one knows what will happen from one second to the next. The recent worldwide volatility of the disease, stock market, and life in general teach us that even if we knew the future, we couldn’t handle all that life was throwing at us anyway.
So, I figure rather than trying to avoid the blindness of the future we experience, we should try to embrace it.
We just hatched our second batch of baby chicks on the farm last week. The first time we had two chicks, this time we had three. But one of them had big giant eyeballs, they were sticking out as if she had hyperthyroidism.
My kids called them “googley-eyes” and that eventually the name was shortened and we just called her: Google. It became apparent after a few days that Google was blind. I had to put the water bowl almost completely in front of her face so she could find the water.
But after a while, she figured out where the dish was. Google had to rely on her sense of feel and smell to find water.
It seems like seasons of blindness of the future are really about how God puts us into a place where reliance upon ourselves doesn’t work and we must rely on God to help us see what’s right in from to us.
The future is a place no one on earth has ever been before, only God in his divine omniscience can see what’s there as he stands at the end beckoning us toward himself.
Maybe the best way to embrace the blindness of the future is to realize that we are weak and frail and need to learn to rely on God more than anything else in this life. The characters of the Bible certainly didn’t have things all figured out, a quick survey of their lives reveal that they didn’t have it all together, rather their lives are testimonies of complete reliance on God.
Ultimately, we have to realize that God‘s strength and power are only made perfect in our weakness.
Everything around us in life seems to be happening at light speed. This often causes us to become very impatient. Technology, the stock market, food prices, electric cars, everything is changing around us very fast.
However, God works not at the speed of light, but at the speed of seed planted in the ground. If you expect to see anything happen in the future of your life or the Kingdom of God, then you had better be planting seed in the ground now or you will for certain have nothing in the future.
This is what I mean by embracing the blindness of the future, we learn to embrace that God moves at the speed of seed. Ultimately, embracing blindness to the future is to wrap our arms around the moment as we put seed in the ground and trust God that he will bring about the fruit he and we desire most.
Where we are blind to the future, God is already there, embracing God is then embracing the future.
Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.
