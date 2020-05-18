On an encouraging note, we can see that historically, social distancing is not a novel practice.
In ancient Israel, those who were infected with a skin disease that fell under the generalized term, leprosy, were required by law to keep their distance from others (sound familiar!)
Thankfully, the government hasn't required us to cry out "unclean! unclean!" everywhere we go like the Levitical law did. What we have experienced in isolation is nothing compared to what an ancient leprous person would have experienced.
Perhaps what is the most incredible part of this entire pandemic is that every tribe, every nation, every country, every ethnicity has been affected. The common affliction we all share reminds us that we are not as different as things may look on the outside.
We all see the same moon at night, watch the same sun rise every morning, live on the same earth, and are affected by the same illnesses as everyone else. As you well know, Jesus encountered 10 lepers in a village in Luke: Chapter 17.
After crying out "at a distance," Jesus had mercy on them and healed them all. However, it was that only the Samaritan who returned to thank Jesus. The cultural context here matters as Jews did not associate with Samaritans, they essentially hated each other.
However, Jesus teaches us how to break down the dividing walls of ethnicity, race, gender, class, nationality, economic status and any other: we are all humans in need of mercy, grace and kindness.
In light or recent events in national limelight, we need to adopt these affections now more than ever. Recently, my dog has been barking at night more than usual. Perhaps it is because the moon has been so bright from the passing super moon, or maybe it's just spring, but my first thought goes to my neighbors — even though the closest one is about an 1/8 of a mile away.
I asked my wife if she thought my neighbors hated us because our dog has been barking more and she chuckled at the thought. But, I think we can learn from this scenario by asking the question: how does what I do effect my neighbors around me?
I believe the world would be a better place if we thought more along these lines. So, as we try our best to get back to life as normal, remember to love your neighbor and break down dividing walls by acknowledging the that we are all humans in need.
And more than anything right now — we need Jesus.
Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.
