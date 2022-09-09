William (my middle son) just turned 10 years old. Time seems to fly by no matter how much you try to hold it back.
I think it's at this stage that we start considering our kids to have entered the "tween" stage of life. They are in limbo to some extent, not quite a teenager and not quite a kid either.
We only have one glimpse into Jesus' life as a child and it's in Luke Chapter 2. We infer that Jesus was supposed to be returning home with his family from the Passover Festival in Jerusalem but stayed behind an extra three days without parental consent.
As a parent, there are several questions I'd be asking: Example, where did you sleep? Did you eat anything over the last 36 hours? Have you taken a shower? If you can live on your own for three days, how soon can you move out when we get back home?
Naturally, Jesus' parents have some questions when they find him in the temple. His mother said to him, “Son, why have you treated us like this? Your father and I have been anxiously searching for you.”
But the incredible part of the story is in Jesus' reply to his parents' anxieties:
“Why were you searching for me?” he asked. “Didn’t you know I had to be in my Father’s house?”
The 12-year-old Jesus replies to his parent's anxious question with two questions! The very first time we hear Jesus speak in the book of Luke, Jesus is asking questions! Answering questions with questions is not unusual for Jesus, he knows how to get down to the heart of the matter, to the motive of the questioner and diffuse anxieties.
Maybe more perplexing than Jesus' ability to avoid being grounded or suffer some form of corporal punishment, was the statement made about Jesus when his parents found him:
"After three days they found him in the temple courts, sitting among the teachers, listening to them and asking them questions. (47) Everyone who heard him was amazed at his understanding and his answers."
These two sentences are an odd pairing. Jesus is said to be asking the teachers questions and then he is immediately seen as the one answering (possibly his own) questions.
I think this prods us all to stop and reflect — when was the last time you sat in silence and stillness and let Jesus ask the questions instead of you asking yours? I'm confident if we are silent and still long enough, Jesus has something to say.
If we look deeper at this scripture, there may be more. The three days Jesus was missing could be a foreshadowing of his three days absent from life (he was in the tomb).
Similarly, when Jesus was found after three days in the tomb, he was found by a Mary also, not his mother, but Mary Magdalene. Do you see the parallel to these stories now?
It gets even better. John records that Jesus, upon seeing Mary Magdalene at the Garden tomb after the resurrection asks her two questions: He asked her, “Woman, why are you crying? Who is it you are looking for?"
If you haven't already guessed, Jesus is the master questioner (effective questioning legitimates the counselor's methods. Therapists aren't all bad).
Mary Magdalene's response to Jesus' questions after she recognized Jesus is the correct one: She turned to him and cried out, “Rabboni!” (which is Hebrew for “teacher”). We all need to listen to the teacher and become master listeners by putting ourselves in the position of Jesus' disciples.
