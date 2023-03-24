This Lenten Season before Holy Week offers us a mystery — without death, there is no resurrection. Sometimes the mystery of the death and resurrection of Jesus is hard to think about, but when we do, it offers us a deeply powerful image.

Scott Bowman

One scholar believes that depicting only one cross alone and not three crosses is nearly heresy. I believe he means a single cross in Jesus’ crucifixion is out of context. Jesus died between two other criminals. I have to say it’s hard to imagine death happening not just in one place but in three.

