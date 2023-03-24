This Lenten Season before Holy Week offers us a mystery — without death, there is no resurrection. Sometimes the mystery of the death and resurrection of Jesus is hard to think about, but when we do, it offers us a deeply powerful image.
One scholar believes that depicting only one cross alone and not three crosses is nearly heresy. I believe he means a single cross in Jesus’ crucifixion is out of context. Jesus died between two other criminals. I have to say it’s hard to imagine death happening not just in one place but in three.
Three families huddled at the feet of three crosses, not one. Weeping, travail, lament, the beating of the breast, and excruciating suffering happening right in front of them. It does not get any more real than that image.
But in terms of justice, only one of those crucified was innocent of all sin. Jesus, however, was not innocent of the charge written above his head — he really was the King of the Jews, in fact, he is your and my king too.
The same scholar who believes it’s egregious to depict only one cross also believes that the church may not have been birthed at Pentecost, but the church was actually birthed while Jesus hung on the cross.
Think about it for a moment, on the crosses of Golgotha, there was the first church meeting. Present were two bad guys, one good guy, and one of those bad guys turns good. Doesn’t that sound like a typical church service to you?
We even have the imagery of birthing in the blood and water that poured out of Jesus as the Roman soldier pierced Jesus’ side. It’s a compelling case, though mysterious. The mystery of the cross is powerfully realized in that Jesus had set his face toward Jerusalem, knowing full well the cross is what awaited him there.
“Now it came to pass, when the time had come for Him to be received up, that He steadfastly set His face to go to Jerusalem.” — Luke 9:51
This scripture is an echo of Isaiah 50:7: “For the Lord God will help Me; Therefore I will not be disgraced; Therefore I have set My face like a flint, And I know that I will not be ashamed."
And as it is, Jesus will enter Jerusalem as we celebrate soon, with the triumphal entry. However, in a close reading of the triumphal entry, we find so much foreshadowed. So much that seems less than triumph, in the mystery that it is Jesus even foretells the destruction of Jerusalem.
Jesus even has a mysterious way that he wants to enter Jerusalem. It may seem a little bit odd to you that Jesus tells his disciples that he has need of something. This is, after all, the God of the universe in human form, he does not need anything.
Yet he says he had need of this young colt — a burrow if you will. And, even in this, it is not without resistance. Jesus tells the disciples that they may encounter resistance from the owners of the colt, or at least an explanation for borrowing the burrow. You could even say, Jesus, burrowed the colt.
Either way, resistance to Jesus’ entry comes in the form of the Pharisees who triangled Jesus, to make him silence his disciples from their praise. And Jesus’ reply: "Even the stones would cry out." It makes me wonder if the very wood of the cross the nails driven into the hands of Jesus’ flesh had cried out also, and their cries fell on deaf ears.
Perhaps the Pharisees were trying to tell Jesus of his demise on Good Friday as he enters the city. The Pharisees try to silence the Hossanas; so Jesus foretells Jerusalem’s demise in kind. Those stones will cry out, yes even the very foundations of Jerusalem will tremble and fall, shouting all the time: “Blessed is the King who comes in the name of the Lord!”
It is the mystery of the cross: what has been destroyed or used to destroy will save those who will not be silent. The cross that destroyed Jesus’ body will be the symbol of our salvation as we cry out to the Lord. The cross teaches us that often, things are going to get worse before they get better.
And now if we can circle back to this young colt, the Colt the God of the universe who needs nothing has need of ... the colt that will bear Jesus into Jerusalem. Yes, that borrowed burrow will carry Jesus to the city of people whom Jesus has wept over, to the city of people who will crucify him.
It is in this colt that we see ourselves. St. Augustine once preached a sermon on obedience and personified the colt, perhaps much like Jesus personified the rocks that could cry out. Augustine said to his congregation: “You are the foal (the colt), be obedient to those who are leading you off to carry the Lord. Of course, my dearest friends, you must reflect on the manner in which the disciples untied the foal and led it along to the Lord. They were leading it, and it was following them; I mean they weren’t dragging it, while it was digging in its heels”
Two things we must acknowledge here: If we are the colt bearing Jesus into Jerusalem then we too are guilty of the sins that crucified Jesus to the cross, we had a part to play, and our sins carried Jesus to the cross. We all must wrestle with this.
The second comes in the form of Jesus’ need for the colt. Jesus freely chooses to be carried on the colt into the city. Augustine will even say: "certainly the man who raised the dead can’t be worn out by walking."
What I mean is that Jesus chose to need the colt (us) and Jesus chooses us (the colt) to bear himself into the city. And in this way, we also bear the message of the cross into our city. We bear the message of salvation to the cities of the world.
This we should do willingly, without dragging our feet, without digging in our heels. We should faithfully bear Christ’s message of the cross to the world, as the world quite unknowingly, is in need of the cross.
Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.
