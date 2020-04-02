We pray that you all are doing well, we are praying for you in the midst of this crazy time of life. The title of this article is taken from a post on social media and is the epitome of what we are going through. Pandemic = the desert = Lenten fasting season.
Despite the rhythms of life being interrupted and no one really knowing what the future will be like, our community has been adapting and creative during these unsure days.
However, we are also experiencing a minimalism of life that helps us discern what is really important.
There was an article I read recently in the news and it was about this lady who had been watering a beautiful succulent plant for two years. She loved it so much and was so proud of it.
However, one day she thought she would transplant it into a new vase and when she pulled it out of the old pot, she realized that the plant was a plastic plant. At that moment she felt so disappointed that the plant she had been taking care of, watering and putting in the window to sun, was really a fake plant.
Sometimes, I think the changes of life that everyone is having to make (the transplanting of the plant) can often reveal to us some things in our lives that we have been fostering, watering, feeding and hoping they would grow, but then realize that those things would never grow because they were never meant to. It teaches us to put our energy and eﬀort of growth into things that really matter.
I think that we also must find it necessary to do the best we can in life and then leave it lay. Sometimes you skip the rock across the water and you have to just wait and watch the ripples return to you. Rest in the will of God that is established on earth through obedience, not through human striving.
These days are a reminder to us to cull and eliminate the things that are not bringing growth in us. Right now we are minimalising everything in life and just staying alive and healthy. Much of our striving has stopped because we have been forced to. These are times to focus on our relationship with Jesus rather than our human striving.
Embrace your children being home and pour into their lives. Model for them how you can do well during life’s changes in circumstances. These are all still in tension. We are not perfect.
We are all mourning the loss of church gatherings and other comforts and rhythms of life. Johnathan Edwards said that the story of the Old Testament figure of Job’s mourning life’s tragedy is the story of all of us. Loss. The very real truth is that every person on this earth will one day lose everything and then be put into the ground. Let’s prepare our hearts now.
Do you remember Doubting Thomas? He was the disciple that didn’t believe Jesus’ resurrection. He said unless I put my hand in his wounds and in his side I will not believe.
What Jesus does to counteract his unbelief is very interesting. Jesus invites Thomas to enter into the suﬀering of Christ’s own wounds.
He says, "Thomas, come here put your fingers into my wrists and your fingers into my side. Embrace these moments of suﬀering and hardship as Christ forming you to look more like himself and counteract all your unbelief, your lack of trust, your shortcoming in obedience and allegiance to Jesus."
And yet, we can trust God though times of suﬀering still. I'll leave you with this quote which is very appropriate during these days from Frederick Faber:
"In the spiritual life God chooses to try our patience first of all by His slowness. He is slow: we are swift and precipitate. It is because we are but for a time, and He has been for eternity... There is something greatly overawing in the extreme slowness of God. Let it overshadow our souls, but let it not disquiet them.
"We must wait for God, long, meekly, in the wind and wet, in the thunder and the lightening, in the cold and the dark. Wait, and He will come. He never comes to those who do not wait. He does not go their road. When he comes, go with Him, but go slowly, fall a little behind; when he quickens His pace, be sure of it, before you quicken yours. But when He slackens, slacken at once; and do not be slow only, but silent, very silent, for He is God.
Let us wait together for the Lord.
Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.
