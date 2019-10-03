Every person on the planet constantly inhales and exhales. For some of us it’s not very noticeable, for others it is more noticeable as they tend to snore when they breath, particularly during allergy season here in Kentucky.
In much the same way, I pray this prayer: “Lord fill me with your Spirit and show me where to cast our nets.”
I believe we inhale the presence of the Holy Spirit and exhale as we ask God to help us cast our nets over people lost, far from God. The month of September was Mission’s month at New Harvest. For 11 months we inhale our finances and for one month, the month of the mission, we exhale and see where God wants us to cast our nets. During the month of September, every penny went out of the building to missions and outreach to find lost people.
Jesus had a lot to say about The Lost, especially in Luke Chapter 15 when he tells a trilogy of parables. The second of the three parables is short and simple: A woman loses a coin, she cleans her house top to bottom to find it, and when she finds the coin she rejoices with her friends.
One time, I lost my church keys. I looked everywhere for them. In my office, in my car, under my car, in the house, cleaned out all my drawers, checked all my pockets, they were nowhere to be found. Finally, I remembered that there was a little place in the center console of my truck that they possibly could have fallen into. When I checked, sure enough they were down inside the depths of the center console. I had to use a telescopic magnetic tool to get them back out.
All of us have experienced a moment like this and also experienced the relief of knowing that one, you’ve found your keys, and two, you’re not going senile because you forgot where you put them.
I think those feelings of relief help us see how Jesus feels when we come home to him. He thinks, finally my children are home, finally they’ve been recovered and the joy of heaven erupts at the moment God’s rescue plan touches earth and recovers the lost!
The truth is, that because of the parable of the Lost Sheep, we image God as the “Good Shepherd,” and the Parable of the lost Son at the end of Chapter 15 we see God as a “Good Father.” These are familiar images to all of us, but why is it that we don’t see God like the “Good Woman,” who finds the lost coin? Interesting meditation point for all of us.
The cultural backdrop of this particular parable is that the building materials in the northern Galilee region came from very beautiful black basalt rock. The local homes would have been roughly the size of a single car garage, made from stacked black basalt, and then larger slabs of basalt as a roof. Imagine now the parable.
The good woman loses her silver coin in a home with black rock; floor to ceiling. Of course you’re going to need a lamp to find the coin, you’re really are going to need a metal detector and a spotlight! Listen, it is a dark, dark world out there. And if we are going to find any of the lost, then we’ve got to have the light of Jesus in our hearts and hands or we are just as lost as they are in all the darkness!
There is also something very interesting about a lost coin. Have you ever lost money before? When you lose money it is extremely disheartening. The reason is because that money never loses its value, even though it is lost.
One of the most vivid memories I have is with my wife on our first date. We went to a hot air balloon festival. It turned out to be too windy, so the balloons didn’t fly. But thankfully, the Lord saved the day.
As we were walking in the parking garage where the car was parked, Becca found a $100 bill blowing thorough the garage. In my mind, the heaven’s opened, light broke forth and God had shined upon our relationship with a wallet-sized picture of Benjamin Franklin! Thank you Jesus! But, this is why that experience was so great; that $100 bill was worth exactly $100 even though it was lost, it still had value.
Every person on the planet, lost, found, sick, healed, born, unborn, broken, whole, poor, free, enslaved, able, disabled … every single one of them has value. You do not have the luxury as a Christian to write people off and say “you’re not worth it," because Jesus just said even if they are lost in the darkest, most black basalt cracks and corners of the earth, they have value! Let’s find The Lost!
Scott Bowman is the pastor of New Harvest Assembly of God. He can be reached at scottbowman215@yahoo.com.