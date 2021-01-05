Some people call it the winter blues. Some people call it Seasonal Affective Disorder. No matter what you call it, the symptoms include feelings of being depressed during the coldest months of the year.
According to Mental Health America, about 5% of the U.S. population experiences seasonal depression. The vast majority of people with seasonal depression are women. Seasonal Affective Disorder can be difficult to deal with just by itself. But many people are also dealing with all of the effects of the pandemic right now as well.
People are having less social connection. People are experiencing fewer gatherings and traditions for the holidays. People may have lost someone this year and did not get to say goodbye in-person. People may be feeling a lot of fear and anxiety from the pandemic on top of coping with seasonal depression. It can be easy to feel overwhelmed. Here are some of the best ways to try to keep yourself from feeling overwhelmed by it all.
• Refuse to let yourself feel helpless. If we allow ourselves to feel like we have no control or that we are victims, it can send a low level of depression to a much higher level. Keep focused on things we can control and things we can do to feel in control. One of the very best things is exercise. You do not have to have a gym membership or own gym equipment. It can be as simple as stretching. Exercise can include walking around your home or outside even though it is cold. Exercise can include a free yoga video on YouTube. A family game can even involve movement. It does not need to cost anything. Even just a few minutes of physical movement a day can make a big difference in our mood.
• Maintain social connections. Many of us are tired of online meetings, but we need to maintain social connection more than ever when we are feeling down. Sit and talk with those in your household without a television or screen being turned on. Call people on the phone to keep yourself connected but also to check on others. Send an email or text each day to someone — you might make their day! The times we are feeling the worst are often the times when we withdraw the most from others. But they are the times when we need to feel connected more than ever.
• Consider buying a therapy light. You can get a very good one for less than $30. If that is more than your budget will allow, that is ok! Try to sit in front of a window or well-lit area for at least 30 minutes a day. Any light can help to lift your mood.
• Seek help! It is hard to admit we need help. It is even harder to ask for help. But if we already tend to get depressed in the winter months anyway, then winter with this pandemic can be more difficult than ever. Do not be afraid to ask for help. We all need help at times in our lives, and we should never feel ashamed or feel like we are bothering others if we ask for help. If you are feeling overwhelmed, seek professional help. There are many options that are both in-person and online
• Get out of your own head. When you feel depressed and overwhelmed, do not give in to those feelings. One great way to deal with it is activity scheduling. You can schedule your days with blocks of time that provide connection, exercise and “me time.” Commit yourself to your schedule and remember it is OK to focus on yourself!
Researchers are not sure what causes seasonal affective issues during the colder months of the year. However, two of the most likely causes are reduced sunlight and increased melatonin levels. Some symptoms to look out for in yourself or your loved ones include the following:
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Mood changes
- Trouble sleeping
- Overly tired
- Overeating or changes in appetite
- Problems getting along with others
- Irritable or avoiding social contact
If someone you know is showing signs of severe seasonal related depression, encourage them to get help. Encourage them to see a doctor or therapist. Offer to listen while they share how they feel and do not judge as they talk about difficult topics.
If it is you that is feeling depressed, remind yourself it is OK to seek help, and talk to a doctor or a therapist. Seek out people you trust who will listen to you while you talk about what you are experiencing. In more severe circumstances an antidepressant, light therapy, or even hospitalization could be needed. Never downplay what you or someone you know is feeling.
If you think someone is suicidal, talk to them and ask them about it. Talking about it does not cause someone to act on their thoughts. Encourage them to call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
The past year has been so hard with the pandemic. It can feel like our lives have been turned upside down. And then the winter months can bring seasonal depression that can be very difficult to deal with. It is easy to focus on what is going wrong in our lives. The key to making it through this is to focus on the present and taking actions that help us to stay connected and not feel helpless.
