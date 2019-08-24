Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
Monday
Music with Rick Hanks
Rick will be singing your favorites at 10 a.m. Join us to dance or sing along.
Tuesday
Bill’s Big Bucks Bingo
Bill will call the winning numbers for Bingo at 10 a.m.
Wednesday
Niagara Falls Trip Q&A
If you’re planning to go on the trip to Niagara Falls next week, bring all your questions and comments to this meeting at 10 a.m.
Thursday
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older. It will begin at 10 a.m.
New Beginnings Diabetes Support Group
If you’re a diabetic or care for a diabetic, join this group to get suggestions and tips from health professionals about how to manage your diabetes.
Friday
Ward Oates Concert
To ride a bus to the Bonnie & Ronnie concert at Ward Oates Amphitheater, call 502-223-5794. Bus will leave at 10:30 a.m. or join the group at the concert at 11 a.m.