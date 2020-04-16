Breaking down the week
Before we take a closer look at the week, we tip our hats to the power and vagaries of Mother Nature. Big storms last week and then lots of rain with plummeting temperatures. Not welcome visitors but those we must contend with.
The one that’s tough to swallow is the freeze warning that came out Tuesday — if it materialized. Frosts can nip but freezes kill!
All those remind us to be patient. If the soil isn’t warm enough, transplants and seeds won’t do a thing but sit there until it’s more to their liking. As we saw last week, the danger of frosts — even freezes — hasn’t passed and won’t, at least statistically, until either the first weekend of May, which used to be known as Derby Day, or Mother’s Day. I subscribe to the later date.
Variety of days: We have a very good variety of days ahead in the dark and light phases of the moon with fertile and killing signs — and two ruled by the bean sign. So, if your ground is ready, go for it — unless it’s wet and then don’t go for it!
The moon is in the dark phase and will continue there through most of April 22, moving to the light phase at 10:26 p.m., which is way past planting time for most of us! Thus, through all the daylight/planting hours of April 22, be planting only those veggies that produce beneath the ground.
Then beginning April 23 through May 6, above-ground producers. (See the list below featuring veggies that enjoy cool weather and soil temperatures).
So-so signs are finally over, and fertile days returntoday (Friday) thru Sunday with Pisces (the feet) ruling and the moon in the dark phase. These are outstanding days for your below-ground producers from the list.
All planting anywhere — greenhouse, garden, raised bed, flowerpot, etc. — should cease Monday and Tuesday when the sign moves to Aries (the head), one of the killing signs. Reserve these days for any gardening activity but planting, transplanting, re-potting or seeding.
Then it’s back to fertile days with Taurus (the neck) ruling April 22-24. With he moon in the dark phase until almost 10:30 p.m. on April 22, if your ground is dry enough you may plant below-ground producers on that day and then with the sign still in the fertile Taurus and the moon having moved to the light phase you may plant above-ground producers on April 23-24.
Next up are a couple of Gemini (arms) days on April 25-26 with the moon in the light phase. These are “bean days” and if your ground is ready and dry then I wouldn’t hesitate to plant beans. While there is still a statistical danger of frost, it’s “statistical” and chances are you’ll be off and running for an early pickin’ of beans. But then if it turns out like this week you could lose them, too, making planting your call.
Here are the cool-weather-loving veggies according to the chart in Home Gardening in Kentucky, a booklet available at your local Extension Office or online.
Now: peas and snow peas, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, beets, Irish potatoes, carrots, chard, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, lettuce, including leaf, Bibb and head plants; onion plants, cabbage plants, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower plants; celery
Monday: corn
Let’s finish the month while we’re here. It’s back to very fertile planting for above-ground producers on April 27-28 with the sign in Cancer (the breast). The caution regarding frost still abides so be prepared to cover or protect tender transplants (like tomatoes) if the plant isn’t frost or freeze resistant.
April ends and May begins with three Leo (the heart) days. Leo is the other killing sign so what I wrote about Aries likewise applies to Leo.
Make changes. Through Sunday the days well suited for making changes continues.Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change. Just be underway by Monday when the sign goes back to Aries (the head).
The formula: The moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions — Sagittarius/thighs through Pisces/feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.