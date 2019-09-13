Sponsored content
Greetings, friends!
It’s me again, Sig Luscher from your local watering hole on Mero Street in downtown Frankfort.
Today, I’d like to tell you about something I did routinely back in the day that has made a comeback of late — putting beer in barrels.
When I was making beer, stainless steel was yet to be invented, so everything we brewed went into wooden barrels. Two years before my death in 1891, Elijah Craig discovered that putting whiskey in charred white oak barrels gave whiskey a unique color and flavor. This was the invention of bourbon.
Today’s brewers age their beers in used bourbon barrels. I personally love the idea of marrying the flavors of beer with that of bourbon. While most breweries stick with putting stouts in bourbon barrels, we are pairing our beers with barrels we think will complement each other.
We will be doing limited releases of these beers at our tap house as well as bottling them in Kolsch-style bottles for sale at the taproom and select liquor stores.
The following is a preview of some of these special concoctions.
Those familiar with our Sig ’66 Wheated Amber may be excited to hear we have some aging in Blanton barrels. We have served this in limited quantities at events and in the taproom, but look for a full batch coming soon.
We have a special barrel-aged brew for Christmas time we are calling our Santa Claus beer. It is high octane lager beer that will finish at about 15% ABV, tasting more like a port wine than a beer. This has been aging in Weller 107 barrels since February.
Our Pre-prohibition Porter is being aged in Stagg barrels. Our newest seasonal, Red Rye Lager, will soon hit Sazerac Rye barrels. These will be available in the new year.
For those who really like to plan ahead, we are aging our Honey Mead in Buffalo Trace barrels for seven years. We plan to brew this every year with the first release coming six years from now.
Vouchers for bottles of the Santa Claus and Bourbon ’66 will be available for the first time at our Oktoberfest event on the 28th of this month. As a reminder, will be having music all day headlined by Nappy Roots, food from chefs around town, and beer from 18 Kentucky breweries available. Tickets are available now!
Prost!