Sponsored content
I’m back, friends! My great, great, great grandson, Tim, took the reigns in the last edition to give you all some updates. In case you missed it, here’s the long and short of it — we’re back!
Those who are familiar with our story may know that this is not the first time we’ve bounced back from having to close the doors. Not even the second time. This is our third brewery and third time we’ve been forced to close due to circumstances beyond our control.
The first brewery was located in Memphis, Tennessee. While successful, it would ultimately become a casualty of the Civil War. Gen. Sherman burned down the brewery and I went back to Europe until unrest in the New World settled down.
When the war ended, I was able to procure $2,150 ($38,000 when adjusted for inflation) in reparations from the federal government. I used that money to return to the U.S. and purchase Capitol City Brewing Company in Frankfort in 1866.
The brewery was renamed Sig Luscher Brewery. It sat across the street from our current brewery on Mero Street where the transportation cabinet building now stands. The brewery operated for 25 years until my death in 1891.
That’s right, not even my death can stop me and my company from brewing world class beer! After taking the next 127 years off Sig Luscher Brewery, reopened its doors in Frankfort in late 2018 thanks to Tim, some friends and the support of this great community.
In March of this year, we were made to deal with the next foe to threaten the brewery, COVID 19. You don’t need me to tell you what that is as we have all made major changes in the face of this pandemic.
Through even the roughest times we were able to sell our beer and pilsner-steamed hot dogs for carry-out. Last month we reopened for consumption on site in a limited capacity.
This latest threat will claim many microbreweries in the country, no doubt. We continue to do what we can to keep the doors open, the beer flowing and community strong. For, if history does indeed repeat itself, we’re going to be just fine. We will come out the other end of this a little wiser with a Pilsner in hand.
So come down and share a pint with friends or pick something up to take home and enjoy. We are here and we don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon no matter what life throws at us.
In the meantime, you can visit sigluscherbrewery.com, check us out on Facebook or follow me on Twitter (@sigluscher).
Currently on tap: Pilsner, Sig 66 Amber, Weizenbock and Winter Warmer. We have six packs of Pilsner cans and Oktoberfest cans are only $25 per case of cans until they are gone. Prost!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.