Greetings, friends!
It’s me again, Sig Luscher from your local watering hole on Mero Street in downtown Frankfort. Today, we will discuss yet another holiday tradition that came with European immigrants when they came to America: St. Patrick’s Day.
Your favorite local brewery will be throwing its second annual Sig’s Shamrock Shindig on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, March 14. Last year’s party was a great success and we hope to build on that to make this year even better.
By now, you may be used to me giving the history behind the European traditions I highlight in Sig Says. When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, however, the history is quite insignificant.
More than any other holiday, St. Patrick’s Day is an excuse to get the community together, drink, and be merry. And, that’s our specialty here at Sig Luscher Brewery!
If you come to see us on March 14 we will have plenty to keep you busy while you drink and socialize. We will have a beer tent with music and dancing all day. Small Batch Brass, Native Invaders, and others, will provide music if you wish do a jig or two.
Food will be available outside of our normal menu. There will be multiple food trucks on site. We are also roasting a whole pig on site.
We will also have events throughout the day for kids of all ages. The Leprechaun race is a fun event for the kiddos and we will have craft activities and face painting during the day. The grown ups can participate in our keg relay races. Don’t worry, the kegs will be empty.
There are two things, however that will not be at the Shindig: a cover charge and green beer. You’re welcome. If you insist on tainting a perfectly good beer with something other than malt, hops, yeast or water, this event is BYOFC — bring your own food coloring.
I don’t mind what you do to or with your beer after you buy it, but no self-respecting old school brewer would make a green beer. Apologies, but we have to draw the line somewhere.
So, come on down to Sig on Mero Street for Sig’s Shamrock Shindig on March 14. Or really on any day you feel like lifting a pint with friends and future friends.
In the meantime, you can visit sigluscherbrewery.com, check us out on Facebook or follow me on Twitter (@sigluscher). Prost!
