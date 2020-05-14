Hi everyone or, as Sig would say, hello my friends,
Sig graciously allowed me to take his place this week to talk directly to you. As the President of Sig Luscher Brewery, I wanted to say Thank You. I am personally humbled by the outpouring of support that Frankfort has shown us over the last two months.
In all honesty, it has been your kindness and your continued patronage that has gotten us through these trying times. I truly hope that we will be able to repay the generosity.
When we decided to reopen a little more than a year ago, we didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t know if our brewery would be accepted after so long. We didn’t know if our concept of a biergarten would work. Hell, we didn’t even know if Frankfort liked beer (hint, you do — a lot!).
However, the one thing that we were positive about was that Frankfort had a sense of community like no place else and we wanted to be part of it. We have never regretted that decision and everyday you show us what it means to be home.
So what is happening now? If you have stopped by the brewery in the past week, you might have noticed the mad flurry of activity to get Sig’s ready for you and your safety.
There will be some changes that you will not be used to, but there also will be some changes that will make you feel at home. The biggest is that we are moving a lot of what you love about the taproom outside.
We are expanding our biergarten and raising a tent to keep everyone dry. We will be adding an additional outdoor bar and as summer begins, we will also be adding activities to the biergarten.
We have updated the menu. We will still be featuring our beer steamed franks and brats, but with now even more toppings such as the “Gravy Dog” and the “Ky Coney.”
Brunch will be returning in a few weeks with new benedicts and waffles. The Bourbon Slushes and Sigaritas will be on the menu for the remainder of the summer and, most importantly, the beer is as crisp as ever and is still “historically good.”
Other changes are for your safety. Access to the taproom will be limited, but we will continue to use the takeout window for outdoor seating and carryout orders. You will see us behind masks and gloves, but we will be smiling.
The tables outside are further apart, and inside fewer but we will be able to seat everyone comfortably. Thanks to our friends at Buffalo Trace and Castle and Key, we will be sanitizing everything, literally everything.
While different, keep in mind all of these protocols are to keep you and your families safe.
Keep next Friday, May 22, open on your calendar to come see our newly enlarged biergarten. Dudley Roberts will playing on the deck and the weather will be perfect for the start of summer — if not, we have a tent.
Lastly, I want to thank Brittany and John, Kevin, Dylan, Davis and Mia. Without your daily support and help, we (I) would not have made it through these past few weeks. Thank you.
Sig will return next issue with his stories of the old brewery, some of which are true, and let us know what he’s brewing for us. Summer is coming and there are some good beers coming to Sig Luscher Brewery.
I hope to see everyone very soon.
Sincerely yours,
Tim Luscher
President, Sig Luscher Brewery
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.