Greetings, friends. It’s your pal Sig Luscher from your local watering hole, Sig Luscher Brewery on Mero Street in Frankfort.
This time of year, a different salutation may be more appropriate — Season greetings, Happy Holidays, or while less well known, Happy Silvester!
Silvester is the name for German New Years. As loyal readers will know I arrived in America in the 1860s and brought with me many of the traditions of the old land as did many of my peers. While my process for making beer came from Germany and surrounding areas, so too did many of our holiday traditions.
You are probably familiar with some of the Christmas traditions that came from the old country like Christmas trees, ornaments and Santa Claus himself. However, some New Years or Silvester traditions have survived as well.
Silvester is Germany’s most gluttonous holiday as the saying goes, "Wer über die Jahre gut schmaust, hat das ganze Jahr vollauf," meaning "He who eats well through the New Year will be satiated all year long." While Germans are never shy to indulge in beer drinking, Silvester is a day to overdo it on food.
Sauerkraut is a Silvester tradition as it is said that the eater will receive as many blessings as shreds of cabbage you eat. At Sig we ferment our own sauerkraut in house and it is truly a treat even for those who think they might not like it.
We ferment our sauerkraut for weeks in special crocks using a mixture of cabbage, salt, garlic and chili peppers, while the store-bought stuff is often just pickled cabbage. You can have our kraut on a beer-steamed frank, a brat, or take a pint home with you.
While sauerkraut brings you good luck it is best to avoid chicken or other poultry on Silvester as it is said eating birds on this day will make your money fly away. Fear not, we don’t serve chicken at Sig. Stick to cured meats, sauerkraut, and lager beer and you will be fine.
On New Years Eve we will be toasting Silvester at the same time the Germans do, meaning we are ringing off the New Year at 7 p.m. instead of midnight. With this, we will satisfy current bar restrictions that make last call 11 p.m., we will honor the traditions of old country, and we will eat, drink, be merry and say goodbye to 2020 a few hours early.
Sig’s traditional holiday brew Sig Santa is now available at the tap room along with the entire Sig barrel series. These make great last minute gifts for the beer lover in your life and gift baskets are available. To learn more about these beers you can read my past columns on the barrel series and Santa on the State Journal’s website.
In the meantime follow us on Facebook to get all the updates and announcements. We love seeing you at the taproom but remember, you can also pick up a six pack to take home with you, available at the brewery or Kroger and as of this week through the mail as well! Prost!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.