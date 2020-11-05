Greetings, friends. It’s your pal Sig Luscher from your local watering hole, Sig Luscher Brewery on Mero Street in Frankfort.
While Election Day was this past Tuesday, we still find ourselves in the midst of the season as votes are being counted and winners are being announced.
While I will largely stay out of the muck of current elections, I wanted to give you a glimpse of what politics was like in Frankfort during my day. Maybe we can learn from it, or repeat it, or just have a good laugh — you decide.
During the heated presidential race of 1884, Democrat Grover Cleveland faced Republican James G. Blaine. My friend Messer Jas. Sower believed the Republican would win while I held fast to the belief Grover Cleveland would become the 22nd president of the United States. So, as gentlemen did in those days, we placed a friendly wager.
When it was announced that Cleveland had defeated Blaine and I had won the bet, the terms of the wager were played out on the streets of Frankfort. A brass band gathered in front of Mr. Sower's house on Main Street where they led a parade to the brewery on Ann Street.
Mr. Sower followed behind the band pushing a wheelbarrow adorned with a tin rooster and two American flags. The rooster, at the time, was the unofficial symbol of the Cleveland’s Democratic party.
Upon arrival to the brewery, I took my rightful seat in the wheelbarrow and waved to the crowd as Mr. Sower labored to push me and the rooster up the hill, back to his resides on Main Street. As the local newspaper, the Frankfort Roundabout, wrote at the time: “The streets were filled with people along the entire line of the march, who enjoyed the novel sight very much.”
Perhaps it wasn’t the most civilized way to celebrate a perceived political victory, but the world has certainly seen worse since. This is simply an example of how two gentlemen entertained themselves in the face of a contentious political race — and there was certainly some beer involved as well, as one might assume.
The people of Frankfort were able to put their political divisions aside, come together as community and have a good time, so maybe there is a lesson to be learned from our silly bet.
As you know, coming together as a community to share a drink and exchange a few words is what makes our brewery special, well, apart from the beer. So come on down, lift a pint to victory, defeat or forgetfulness and have a good time with Sig!
In the meantime follow us on Facebook to get all the updates and announcements. We love seeing you at the taproom but remember, you can also pick up a six pack to take home with you, available at the brewery or now at Kroger!
Prost!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.