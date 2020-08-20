Greetings, friends. It’s your pal Sig Luscher from your local watering hole, Sig Luscher Brewery on Mero Street in Frankfort.
Those of you who have spent some time at the taproom may have had the pleasure of meeting our brewery cat, Dink. You may not know that she serves an important role at the brewery other than looking cute and sitting near you seemingly indifferent to whether or not you acknowledge her.
No, Dink is a part of long tradition of cats in breweries dating back to ancient Egypt. While she is docile towards beer drinkers, Dink is a killer to any vermin that may threaten our grain supply. To you, she is the friendly barroom kitty, but to any mice trying to make a meal out of my brewing grains, she is a persistent and deadly guard with many notches in her belt.
As I said, cats being a brewery’s protectors of grain is not new. In fact, it may be as old as civilization itself. The oldest beer recipe we have is from Ancient Egypt. We have proof that the workers who built the pyramids were paid in beer.
There is also evidence to suggest that the reason humans settled on the Nile River and gave up hunting and gathering was to have a place to grow grain and brew beer. Is it just coincidence that these same people worshiped cats as gods? Some historians say no, and Dink and I agree!
Another example of how cats and brewers have changed the world is in the 15th century when brewers were mostly women. These women kept cats to protect their grain.
Since hops were not yet the preferred bittering agent for beer, they also kept a myriad of herbs and spices around. They also labored over a giant frothy, bubbling kettle or cauldron. These mysterious and magical women spawned the myth of witches which persists to this day.
Throughout the years, cats have been used as a form of pest control as well as, one would assume, a companion while laboring away in a hot brewery. While modern forms of pest control such as traps and poisons are used in most facilities that produce beer or anything meant for human consumption there is a growing number of brewers who would rather feed a cat than spray or house poison in their brewery and I am one of them.
The Kentucky Humane Society has a program specifically created to provide cats to commercial and industrial properties that could benefit from their penchant for killing vermin. It’s called the Working Cats program and many Kentucky breweries have used their services with great success.
So, next time you come down to the brewery, don’t forget to give a tip of the cap to Dink, the brewery cat and thank her for keeping your beer safe! And don’t let her demeanor fool you, she loves head rubs.
In the meantime, follow us on Facebook and pick up a six pack to take home with you, available at the brewery or now at Kroger! Prost!
