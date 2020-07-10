Greeting, friends!
It’s me again, Sig Luscher from your local watering hole on Mero Street in downtown Frankfort.
As my dedicated readers know, Sig Luscher Brewery has often referred to itself as a lager house. While we do specialize in lager brews, we historically brewed lagers and ales.
As a refresher, almost all beers can be categorized as ales or lagers depending on the type of yeast being used for fermentation. Ales ferment at a higher temperature and ferment quickly while lagers ferment low and slow.
Now that we have been open for 18 months, we have decided to try our hand at ales once more. Or, at least, one ale in particular, the Hefeweisen.
Hefeweisen is a traditional German brew made with wheat and barley. It is fermented with a special yeast that imparts esters of banana and clove. The beer is unfiltered and intentionally hazy to impart more of the flavors that this special yeast brings to the table.
If brewing our first ale wasn’t enough, we are taking it a step further and breaking with tradition by using an ingredient that isn’t malt, hops, yeast or barley — strawberry. Although the creators of the German Purity Laws, or Reinheitsgebot, would probably want to throw us in jail for this concoction, we stand by our decision and I think you will see why with the first sip. The fruit pairs perfectly with the fruity flavors and haziness already present in the base beer.
Those who follow us on Facebook, or are regular visitors, to the taproom may know we released versions of these brews the past two Fridays. These were small batch versions we did to see how our customers would like this new direction. The unadulterated Hefeweisen sold out in four hours while the strawberry version was gone in two. Based on this feedback, we decided to brew a bigger batch and try to keep it available for longer.
Although we have brewed with ale yeast in some mixed fermentation beers, this will be our first “proper” ale since returning to Frankfort.
Lagers, and in particular the Sig Pilsner, will always be our wheelhouse, but branching out to find new ways of tickling our customers’ taste buds will continue to be part of what we do.
The strawberry Hefeweisen will be available in a few weeks as we are gathering ingredients and need time to brew it. While you wait, we have all the classic lagers you know and love for you to pickup or drink at the taproom. So come by and a raise a pint!
In the meantime, you can visit sigluscherbrewery.com, check us out on Facebook or follow me on Twitter (@sigluscher). Currently on tap: Pilsner, Sig 66 Amber, Weizenbock and Winter Warmer. We have six packs of Pilsner cans and Oktoberfest cans are only $25 per case of cans until they are gone.
Prost!
