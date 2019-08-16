Greetings, friends!
It’s me again, Sig Luscher, from your local watering hole on Mero Street in downtown Frankfort. Today, I’d like to tell you about a German tradition that’s actually older than I am — if you can believe it.
The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany, in 1810, 23 years before my birth. Originally, the festival was a celebration of the marriage of King Ludwig I to Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The party was so good they decided to repeat the event annually.
Nowadays, the celebration of beer, friends, family, food and fun has spread across the world. Immigrants like me brought this beautiful tradition with them when they crossed the Atlantic to pursue the American dream.
One of the great things about Oktoberfest is that it takes place over a few weeks, not a single day. Some people don’t realize that Oktoberfest begins in September. Us Germans tend to be prompt and well-prepared. This year the festival begins in Munich on Sept. 21 and ends on Oct 6..
Oktoberfest means so much to beer lovers that there is a style devoted to this time of year. The beer is a malty lager featuring Vienna-style malt.
In Munich over the course of the festival approximately 2 million gallons of this beer is consumed (responsibly, I assume.)
This style is now a staple fall seasonal in America. A quick stop to a small liquor store yielded six versions of Oktoberfest-style beers from Germany and the states — in early August. You all seem to be chomping at the bit to celebrate this time of year.
Well, at Sig Luscher Brewery we are never afraid of a good time that brings the community together. With that in mind, I am excited to announce that we are bringing this beautiful experience to Frankfort for one day in late September.
In the spirit of tradition, we will have great food, beer, games and music. Helping us celebrate with our local boys done good will be the Nappy Roots!
Although this is the inaugural event, we think it will be one you don’t want to miss. So come down to the brewery on Sept. 28, raise a pint with us, and have some fun!
