Greetings, friends.
It’s your pal Sig Luscher from your local watering hole, Sig Luscher Brewery on Mero Street in Frankfort. Halloween month is here and we’re getting in the mood at your favorite brewery.
We kicked off the season with our annual Oktoberfest celebration this past weekend. Although it was on a smaller scale this year, for obvious reasons, it was a smashing success. Everyone had a great time partying in a safe, responsible manner. Thanks to everyone that came out and those who missed it, we hope to see you next year!
To keep the celebration going, the brewery is cooking up something special. We are excited to announce we are making the first hard cider brewed at Sig. To go with the season the cider will be infused with warm mulling spices like cinnamon, ginger and allspice. The Sig Cider will be released on Halloween so come in your costumes and ask for a treat!
Additionally, the wizards behind the bar will be pouring a warm whiskey and cider cocktail that will pair well with the Sig Cider. This concoction promises to be the perfect autumnal cocktail. It will be available the next time you stop by.
Fans of our Oktoberfest beer will be happy to hear that it is still pouring at the bar. We also have a barrel-aged version of the beer on draft. This is our first draft-only barrel-aged beer and it is a real treat. Last year’s Oktoberfest was put into WL Weller barrels and aged for 10 months. The result is a boozy, malty, spicy delight.
As usual, the Pilsner is pouring and continues to be our number one seller. Sorry if you missed out of the limited release of the Watermelon Kolsch, however, the Strawberry Hefeweisen is still pouring for now, so get it while you can.
Fall is one of our favorite seasons at the brewery. Traditionally, it was a time for harvest and celebrations. The break in the weather meant if was the perfect time to brew lagers which ferment at lower temperatures. Thanks for modern advancements every season is lager season at Sig, but we still like to give a tip of the hat to the history that made us who we are today. So come on down any day of the week and tip back a few pints with neighbors and friends!
In the meantime, follow us on Facebook to get all the updates and announcements. We love seeing you at the taproom, but remember, you can also pick up a six pack to take home with you, available at the brewery or now at Kroger!
Prost!
