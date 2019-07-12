Hello, friends! Sig Luscher back again to share some more history of our company and what’s going on here these days.
If you’re not yet familiar, I made my way to Frankfort in 1865 via Germany and Switzerland. In my time, I became somewhat of a local celebrity. In many ways my story is that of the American dream that many European immigrants we’re lucky enough to experience during that era.
This Fourth of July we celebrated at the brewery with the release of our newest creation, the Tin Rooster Kolsch. The Tin Rooster pays homage to the most American of events — a presidential election.
In 1885, I made a bet with the mayor of Frankfort on who would win the presidential election. The loser would have to tote the winner, along with appropriate decorations fitting a winning bet, in a wheelbarrow.
When Grover Cleveland took the election (and I won the bet) Mayor Swigert paraded me, my wheelbarrow and a Tin Rooster — the symbol of the Kentucky Democratic party at the time — around the city to much fanfare and a full brass band. We ended the parade at the brewery, where good times were had by all.
In remembrance of this event, we brewed a beer for the summer. The Tin Rooster Kolsch is a clean, crisp, delicately balanced beer that is perfect for a warm Kentucky day. While ale yeast is used, it is fermented at lower temperatures like a lager leading to the subtle hop and malt character. It is less malty and slightly more alcoholic than the Sig Pilsner coming in at 5.5% ABV.
We also have placed a giant Tin Rooster in front of the brewery, which is currently adorned with the American flag. His name is Julius and he loves taking pictures with beer lovers.
All of this to say, I love this country and it's welcoming nature. I'm proud to be back in the state of Kentucky to continue to live out the American dream on Mero Street in downtown Frankfort. I'd love for you to come by, try our Kolsch and original Sig brews. Don't forget to take a photo of yourself with our giant Tin Rooster!
