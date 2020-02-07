Greetings, friends!
It’s me again, Sig Luscher from your local watering hole on Mero Street in downtown Frankfort. Today, I tackle an issue that barely existed in my day but is somewhat controversial these days — underage drinking.
First, what my lawyers want me to tell you. We at Sig Luscher Brewery do not condone underage drinking. We do not serve minors. We urge all customers to drink responsibly regardless of age. Now, with that out of the way, let’s discuss the modern day taboo that is underage drinking and its history.
Although that is our stance today, it almost certainly was not the case when we opened in 1866. When you walk into our brewhouse on Mero Street today, you see an advertisement for the brewery from the 1880s featuring what appears to be children happily toasting beers in the background. I do invite you to come to the brewhouse and take a look for yourself. It is quite the site to see!
Children in those days were often sent to the brewery to get their parents’ containers filled with fresh beer. Today, we fill glass 32 ounce containers at the pub that are called Growlers. This term came from the noise those children would make when told to go to the pub and lug back another round of beer from the brewery.
To understand why underage drinking was not frowned upon at this time one must understand that historically beer was healthier than water. People were brewing beer long before they knew of the existence of microorganisms. For centuries they knew beer wouldn’t get you sick like water, but it took a long time to discover the reason why — beer was boiled. Boiling killed the pathogens and the alcohol contained within the beer held those pathogens off after the boil.
One should also realize these beers were likely very low in alcohol. At Sig, we are currently formulating a beer that harkens back to those days. Our Table Bier will likely be around 2.8% ABV, for reference most “light” beers are around 4.2% ABV.
Like the children of the past, you should be able to drink more than a few and not be much worse for wear.
As time went on the idea that children ought to drink beer would be turned on its head, however. The tide began to change with the advent of microbiology and pasteurization. It culminated in this country with the Temperance movement, which led to Prohibition in 1919, when no one was legally allowed to drink alcohol.
Despite our current stance on underage drinking, children are welcome at the pub so long as they are accompanied by a responsible adult, and don’t drink! We will even have activities for the kiddos at our second annual Shamrock Shindig on March 14. Look forward to more information on that event in the next edition of Sig Says.
In the meantime, you can visit sigluscherbrewery.com, check us out on Facebook or follow me on Twitter (@sigluscher). Prost!
