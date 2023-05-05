Simon House is hosting a Dine to Donate event at DaVinci’s Pizza 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Ten percent of the proceeds from dine in, carry out, online and Grubhub orders will be donated to Simon House.

