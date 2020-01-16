Totally 80s-Totally Murder
"Totally 80s-Totally Murder,” a mystery dinner theater, is planned from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 in the parish hall at the Church of the Ascension.

The mystery theater troupe, Murder Mystery Company, will put on the interactive performance where participants can compete to win a valuable prize.

Theatergoers are encouraged to dress in 1980s attire. Prizes will be given to the best costumes.

Proceeds from the event benefit Simon House.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by contacting Simon House, 208 W. Campbell St., at 502-223-2138.

The church is located at 311 Washington St.

