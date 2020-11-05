On Friday, Nov. 13, from 7-8 p.m., Simon House will be holding an event online, A Night in Margaritaville, the Stay-at-Home Version.
Because of COVID-19, Simon House was unable to hold its annual in person A Night in Margaritaville this year, so Simon House decided to take it online so that everyone could still be a part of this annual event.
The online event will include a silent auction — which opened Tuesday — fun events, entertainment and lots of information about Simon House and the communities that it serves.
The honorary chair for this year’s event is Sallye Hill Stumbo. People can access the online event through the Simon House’s website, simonhouseonline.org or through Simon House’s Facebook page. People can also learn more about the event and register for the silent auction at http://bidpal.net/margaritaville.
There are more than 100 items in the silent auction event. Items include themed gift baskets, trips and gift cards and certificates.
Simon House operates a shelter for homeless women and children and has served many clients throughout its history. Simon House also serves many community clients each year by providing needed supplies, such as everyday basic sustenance items and baby items, food, and furniture, upon move out.
Simon House has served many people in Franklin County and surrounding counties by providing resources to prevent people from becoming homeless and to provide necessary emergency housing for people in dire situations.
Simon House has also provided career counseling to Simon House residents and community clients. Simon House’s goal is to help all Simon House residents and clients find suitable housing and to provide the clients with necessary tools and skills so that they can continue to live independently and stay in their homes.
During 2020, Simon House has served more than 300 clients through its shelters and community service programs. Simon House has worked with several Franklin County and surrounding county agencies to help our clients in whatever way that we can.
COVID-19 has significantly impacted Simon House, its clients and similar agencies. During the spring and summer of this year, Simon House and other local agencies operated a temporary shelter and served 81 clients and provided a total of 1,029 nights of shelter for all of the clients served by the temporary shelter.
It is expected that many more people will be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic once the current ban on evictions for inability to pay rent is lifted. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need in our communities for more services for the homeless and at-risk homeless communities.
Simon House is currently examining ways to meet this growing need and to provide more needed services. The local agencies providing services to the homeless community and at-risk homeless community are currently exploring ways in which they can work together to help our community.
The funds generated from A Night in Margaritaville, the Stay-at-Home Version, will allow Simon House to help more people in our community find housing, become independent, support their children and become sustainable even in these hard economic times.
People can help Simon House by donating during this event or at any time through the Simon House website and PayPal. Simon House is always in need of volunteers. People can contact Simon House at 502-223-2138 to learn more about ways to help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.