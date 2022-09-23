Darrell Scott has strong Frankfort performance roots having played a 2007 sold out concert for the Folk Club of Frankfort. When the Grand Theatre opened in 2009, the Folk Club was an early theater supporter and advisor on show selection.
In April 2011, the Folk Club was a partner in bringing Darrell Scott to the Grand. That show shortly after its announcement had to be rescheduled as Scott was selected by Robert Plant to be a member of Plant’s Band of Joy where he did vocals, acoustic guitar, mandolin and other strings.
The Courier Journal music writer Jeffrey Puckett at the time called Scott “the secret weapon in the Band of Joy.” Scott’s show was a sellout.
Scott was born in London, Kentucky, and has Kentucky roots far beyond his Frankfort shows. Many of Scott’s songs such as “You’ll never leave Harlan Alive” in 2008 ranked No. 6 on the American Songwriters top 25. Scott’s father, Wayne Scott, also a singer/songwriter, lived near London until his death in a late 2011 car accident.
Wayne Scott’s death occurred about six months after he joined his son at the Grand Theatre show with a Johnny Cash-like appearance, who was one of Wayne’s idols along with Hank Williams.
Scott studied English literature at Tuft’s University in Boston, and brings that fluency to his songwriting. He has received numerous awards and accolades including GRAMMY nominations and various “Songwriter of the Year” awards.
An article in "Garden and Gun" said to ask any Nashville musicians who are Nashville’s best singer/songwriters and chances are Darrell Scott’s name will come up as “one of Music City’s most revered songwriters and session musicians.”
Numerous country music stars have covered Scott’s songs and enjoyed great success with them. Travis Tritt had a No. 1 song with “It’s a Great Day to be Alive.” Sara Evans’ second No. 1 single in 2001, “Born to Fly,” was a Scott cover. It also won her Video of the Year. More recently he has opened for and performed with the Zac Brown Band in 2017 and 2018.
Such diverse artist as Keb Mo, Sam Bush and Martina McBride — along with more than 70 other artists ‚ have covered Scott’s songs.
Scott has released 12 albums in his own right and will perform recent music and his classics at the Grand, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m.
At press time, good tickets are available at $20, $25 and $30. Contact the Grand Theatre ticket office at 502-352-7469 or tickets are available online at thegrandky.com.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational, and civic events.
