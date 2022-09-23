Darrell Scott.png

Darrell Scott has strong Frankfort performance roots having played a 2007 sold out concert for the Folk Club of Frankfort. When the Grand Theatre opened in 2009, the Folk Club was an early theater supporter and advisor on show selection.

In April 2011, the Folk Club was a partner in bringing Darrell Scott to the Grand. That show shortly after its announcement had to be rescheduled as Scott was selected by Robert Plant to be a member of Plant’s Band of Joy where he did vocals, acoustic guitar, mandolin and other strings.

