Iris DeMent grew up in a deeply religious Pentecostal household in Arkansas, the 14th child of her father Pat and eighth of her mother Flora Mae. When DeMent was 3 years old, the family moved to Los Angeles maintaining their religious fervor with DeMent singing with her mother and sisters (the “little DeMent sisters” when she was 5 years old). Religion was the center of family life.
In a 2015 NPR Fresh Air interview, DeMent told Terry Gross that her Pentecostal faith taught that each believer would get a calling from God. DeMent waited on her calling, but at age 16 she moved away from Pentecostal rigidity and left the church.
Having left the church, DeMent still looked for her “calling.” Riding through a boarded up Midwest town inspired her to write her first song “Our Town” at age 25. “And, when that song came to me," she told Gross, "I knew that meant — that’s your calling. That’s what you’re gonna do.”
“Our Town” was included on DeMent’s first album "Infamous Angel," which was initially recorded in 1992. Liner notes for "Infamous Angel" were written by John Prine, who has been close to DeMent throughout her career.
Rolling Stone called "Infamous Angel" “an essential album of the 1990s.” “Our Town” was played in the closing moments of the last episode of CBS’s "Northern Exposure." Another "Infamous Angel" tract “Let the Mystery Be” (Transatlantic Sessions version) was the theme song for the second season and series finale of "The Leftovers" on HBO.
DeMent’s music is a unique deeply passionate and personal blend of folk, country and gospel. Merle Haggard, after hearing DeMent at Merlefest, called her the “best singer I’ve ever heard.”
John Prine sang four duets with DeMent on his "In Spite of Ourselves" album along with the title track.
DeMent has released six albums. In 2017, she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award by the Americana Music Association.
Brian Baker is a Frankfort resident who has supported live music in Frankfort over the last 20 years.
“I first saw Iris DeMent at Merlefest shortly after her debut record 'Infamous Angel' was released in 1992," Baker said. "As far as Americana music goes, nothing has really ever been the same since she came on the scene. Whatever I have done over the last 20 years to support live music in Frankfort, I give credit to Iris DeMent for being the primary force of inspiration.
"There is so much that could be said, but for me it is simply that Iris DeMent is the Americana singer/songwriter. To fully appreciate her talent, passion and humor, one must see her live in an intimate space like the Grand Theatre.”
DeMent will perform solo at the Grand playing piano and guitar at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The show is essentially a sellout. Contact the ticket office at 502-352-7469 to inquire about ticket availability and returns.
The show is sponsored by Richard Rosen and Anna Marie Pavlik.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.