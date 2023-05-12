Bridgeport Christian Church will host a Lunch and Learn at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, to present Solarize Frankfort, a community-wide effort to bring affordable solar to Franklin and all surrounding counties.

Andy McDonald, of KY Solar Energy Society and an approved solar installer, will explain group-purchasing discounts, tax credits, etc., for residential, business, churches and other non-profits. 

