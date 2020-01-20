Birding in Brazil will be held at the Paul Sawyier Public Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Jeff Sole, past president of the Kentucky Ornithological Society, will present a program on his recent 28-day trip to northeast Brazil. Sole is one of Kentucky’s foremost birders and an avid wildlife photographer. The program is sponsored by the Frankfort Audubon Society and PSPL.
Register online or at the library. For more information, contact Diane at 352-2665 x108 or diane@pspl.org.
The library is located at 319 Wapping St.