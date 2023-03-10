031123_S0M_submitted.jpg

Sons of Mystro will perform at 7:30 p.m on March 23 at the Grand Theatre. (Photo submitted)

Malcom McNeigh and brother, Umoja McNeigh, were born in South Florida to a Jamaican father and Barbadian mother, but chose classical violin over Reggae guitar for their performing arts education.

However, Sons of Mystro (SoM) added a unique element to their application of the violin.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription