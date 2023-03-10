Malcom McNeigh and brother, Umoja McNeigh, were born in South Florida to a Jamaican father and Barbadian mother, but chose classical violin over Reggae guitar for their performing arts education.
However, Sons of Mystro (SoM) added a unique element to their application of the violin.
“Our dad taught us that musical instruments were created to imitate the human voice,” the brothers said. “So, we create covers … the song itself … and then place our artistic stamp on the music.”
SoM has evolved in the last 10 years to now performing 10 genres of popular music. After winning the “Emerging Artist” award at the IRAWMA (International Reggae and World Music Awards,) Malcolm and Umoja now open with more traditional classical, jazz and reggae then transition to a chronology of Hip Hop.
SoM is joined throughout the show by DJ Venimis, who supports the brothers with vocals, records and percussion. All of this sound links to the style of Black Violin, often called Mystro’s big brother. While in elementary school, Mystro attended a performance by Black Violin and met the groundbreaking group. Younger brother, Umoja, told Black Violin he intended to play on their level of quality. Black Violin’s Kevin Sylvester told him to “practice, practice,” which they have and it shows.
Sons of Mystro will perform at 7:30 p.m on Thursday, March 23 at the Grand Theatre. Ticket prices range from $20-$30. Tickets may be purchased online at thegrandky.com or by contacting the Grand ticket office, located at 312 W. Main St., Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call the office at 502-352-7469.
Sons of Mystro will also present a school performance at noon on March 23. Tickets are available to any school group by contacting the ticket office, at 502-352-7469. Tickets are $5 per student. The school programming includes the education and the history of the violin and its range of performance.
The Sons of Mystro performance and educational sessions are made possible through a grant by South Arts. South Arts supports artists and organizations through a rich and responsive portfolio of grants, fellowship and programs because South Arts believes that the arts elevate the region, increasing connectedness and inspiring meaningful change in the process.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theater featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
